The Foster City Council will soon discuss a controversial tweet by Planning Commissioner Evan Adams after it voted to agendize a discussion item on the issue at its March 20 meeting.
“I believe we owe it to the public to have an open opportunity for all to be heard on this topic,” Mayor Jon Froomin said.
In a post on his private Twitter account, that has now been deleted, Adams posted: “Time for the USA to start monitoring Indians in the USA and connections to Indian Defence Contractors working with Russia. Shut down the $$$.”
Adams has since apologized multiple times for the tweet that came to light in early March. However, a portion of the community has expressed concern about his ability to be impartial on the Planning Commission and called for action from the council. Following community feedback, the council unanimously approved placing an item on the March 27 special meeting agenda after a vote at its March 20 meeting.
Adams spoke at the meeting and said he did not mean what he typed and did not believe anybody should be tracked. He also said he is taking steps to ensure this will not happen again, including training and a pause from social media. He asked for the forgiveness of all.
“I was taught that the measure of a person is how they respond when they make a mistake,” Adams said. “That’s why I instantly owned it and thoroughly and sincerely apologize.”
Adams has previously said he meant to draw attention to a need for the United States to continue to monitor funding connections that flow through other countries to Russia following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, such as through defense contracts.
Speakers both for and against further discussion of the issue spoke at the meeting, with some arguing Adams deserved a second chance because of his character and the contrition he had shown.
Larry Staley, who serves on the Citizens Sustainability Advisory Committee, noted everyone makes mistakes and deserves a chance to learn from those mistakes.
“I can’t say enough about the character of Evan and the positive things he has done,” Staley said.
Nilofer Motiwala, also on the Citizens Sustainability Advisory Committee, acknowledged it was a poorly worded tweet but accepted the apology from Adams.
“I would like for him to continue to serve as a planning commissioner, where he has done a fabulous job,” Motiwala said.
Others, like Girish Thattil, wanted to hear more discussion about the issue because of the serious nature of the tweet.
“I question his character, and I think we should discuss that,” Thattil said.
Speaker Sanjay Kakar said he tried to fathom the thought process of the tweet but could not ignore what had happened. He expressed concern that it came from someone in a Foster City leadership position and asked the council to take appropriate action.
“The council can make sure there is no place for xenophobic comments in our community and not at all in our leadership,” Kakar said.
