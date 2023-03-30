Access to the Bay Trail from Port Royal to Shorebird Park in Foster City has been restored after the completion of Phase I of the city’s Levee Improvements Project, officials announced Wednesday.
“We appreciate Foster City residents’ patience and understanding throughout this process and we’re pleased to now offer access to the trail from Port Royal Avenue to Shorebird Park,” Mayor Jon Froomin said in the announcement. “Because of the community’s support, Foster City is close to completing the necessary levee improvements that will protect the city’s people and property for years to come.”
