Foster City residents can expect regular turnover in the city manager position moving forward.
After Jeff Moneda, who has been city manager since 2018, announced he is resigning effective June 7, Assistant City Manager Dante Hall has been asked to serve as acting city manager, the city announced Tuesday.
Hall will handle day-to-day operations while Moneda will focus on preparing reports for long-term projects and initiatives in order to ensure smooth transition to the new interim city manager, according to a press release.
Hall will lead the city until the City Council selects an interim city manager to take over while recruitment of a new city manager is conducted.
The council during a meeting May 4 will discuss the appointment of the interim city manager and recruitment process for a new city manager. During the meeting, the council will review and approve a request for proposals that will be issued to various recruiting firms.
The nationwide search for the new city manager is expected to span months, according to the release.
