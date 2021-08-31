A man from Florida has been charged with six felonies, including human trafficking and pimping, after allegedly coercing his 19-year-old girlfriend into prostitution under threats of violence, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Alexander Robinson, 29, over a month, stayed at the Travelodge in South San Francisco with his girlfriend and drove her to San Francisco daily for prostitution, under threat of being beaten, prosecutors said.
Robinson and the woman are both from Florida and drove to South San Francisco after deciding to come to California. They made a stop in Reno, where he allegedly coerced her to take up stripping for money, prosecutors said. The pair arrived in South San Francisco July 28. Robinson was arrested Aug. 28 after he allegedly committed domestic violence against her at the South San Francisco hotel, prosecutors said. Robinson pleaded not guilty, with bail set at $300,000 and his next court appearance scheduled for Sept. 13. Prosecutors said instances of human trafficking are rare in San Mateo County, although it does happen.
