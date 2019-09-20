A trio of alleged vehicle burglars was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after their Toyota Camry got a flat tire near Stanford University and San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies swooped in to arrest them.
Sheriff’s deputies were already in the area of Alpine Road and Piers Lane at 2:23 p.m. investigating two vehicle burglaries when they were informed of a new in-progress burglary nearby at 3400 Sand Hill Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A witness had seen a woman break a window of a parked car and then get back into a white Toyota with two other women. They drove away on Sand Hill Road and then onto Interstate 280.
But their tire blew out near Alpine Road and they ran from the car. They were all detained by sheriff’s deputies not far from the disabled car.
The three women — identified as Oakland residents Shikila Bell, 24; Malaika Lazenby, 25; and Jovita Malone, 31 — were booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of auto burglary and conspiracy.
They were found with personal items such as wallets, driver’s licenses, credit cards and teaching materials, sheriff’s officials said. Anyone with information has been asked to call the anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
