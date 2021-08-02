The California Highway Patrol has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 280 at the junction of Serramonte Boulevard following a fatal collision.
The CHP advises motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Officers responded to a 3:45 a.m. call from one driver, whose vehicle was hit by at least two other vehicles.
