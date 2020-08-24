Sarah La Torra wouldn’t usually have video game headsets and folding tables on the back-to-school shopping list.
But with the health hazards posed by the pandemic requiring living rooms to become makeshift classrooms, families across the Peninsula are accepting the new school year as anything but normal.
Because the county is on the state’s watchlist, each school district must start the fall semester with online classes. The county Office of Education opened the window Thursday, Aug. 20, to accept waivers to begin campus learning, but those are subject to review by health officials.
For the parent of two elementary school students, La Torra found it is critical to establish a stable environment in the house where her girls can build a routine as if they were on campus.
“I think it’s important that the kids feel comfortable in their space,” said La Torra, a Redwood City resident. “If you are not comfortable, you won’t be able to sit and learn all day.”
Which is why La Torra’s school shopping this year focused on organizational and workspace materials like bins and tables as well as the key item — the gaming headset with built-in microphone.
She said the device has been critical in allowing her daughters to sit next to one another at their home desks and communicate with their teachers and classmates on teleconferencing calls.
Plus the noise canceling technology limits the chance that they may get distracted — a notable feature when both parents are also on business calls and working remotely while the kids are in classes.
Despite the imperfect situation, La Torra is grateful that her family has the resources available to accommodate learning in a school year unlike any other.
“I feel lucky that we have the space to do this,” she said.
A similar sentiment was shared by many parents throughout the county who are counting their blessings in the face of extenuating circumstances.
Serina Lewis said she is thankful her mom and grandmother can help with babysitting her toddler and oldest daughter while she supports her son’s high school learning.
“I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have that support,” said Lewis.
And even with her family’s assistance and an accommodating employer, Lewis said great adjustments were required to allow her family to make the challenging arrangement possible.
To that end, she said the sleep schedule of some of the younger kids was pushed back at night so they can sleep in later and grant her more free time to get work done in the morning.
Her family grapples with space constraints as well, noting that their two-bedroom condominium in South San Francisco must serve as a classroom, office and living space.
With the balance of professional and personal obligations limiting her ability to assist with lessons, Lewis identified a silver lining in her children taking greater authority over their learning.
“I’m not always going to be around. Tomorrow isn’t promised. And I want them to make sure they get the life lessons they need to succeed. I think this is a positive thing. They are training themselves,” she said.
Redwood City resident Jim Lewis could relate, noting that the oldest of his two children is growing more responsible as everyone in the family takes on new roles during the pandemic.
With parents needing occasionally to visit their workplace, Lewis said his preteen’s list of chores has grown to include keeping an eye on her little brother.
“She’s stepping up,” he said, noting the allure of a new iPhone has been a motivating potential reward for the additional assistance around the house.
But the unusual circumstances bring with them an emotional toll which also must be recognized, said Lewis, who noted his oldest was only starting to enjoy some independence before the pandemic stripped it away.
“As a parent I have to say ‘I don’t know what you are going through,’” said Lewis.
Admitting the times are unprecedented, Lewis said he occasionally extolls wisdom he learned on deployment in the Navy to help his kids break up the potential monotony of being at home all day.
Whether it is reading a book outdoors or taking the dog on a walk, Lewis recommended changing routines to fend off bad habits and boredom.
“If you don’t do this, your brains will turn to mush,” said Lewis.
But only a couple days into the new school year, Lewis said he is satisfied with the structure and rigor of the online classes which are largely keeping kids engaged — barring his son’s occasional wondering attention span.
“We are trying to navigate our way through this as best we know how,” he said.
Following the end of a spring semester which left much to be desired, Pamela Peterson said she too is initially impressed with the new, improved online learning models.
“It’s really worked out quite well. I haven’t heard any large squawks going on,” said Peterson, whose two daughters converted the one bedroom in their apartment into a classroom.
With her oldest daughter entering her senior year at Woodside High School, Peterson initially harbored reservations regarding her ability to complete lab classes like ceramics or science courses.
But through virtual platforms, Peterson said she has been awed by the creative ways certain courses can be transformed.
One experience that cannot be wholly replicated is the social interaction that Peterson noted is sorely missed by both her daughters. And while teleconference calls with teammates from the robotics club are nice, FaceTime cannot replace time with friends, she said.
To fill the void, the family has made regular trips to the beach in an effort to preserve traditions they enjoy. And for the most part, Peterson said she feels everyone has made the most out of undesirable circumstances.
“I do not have a complaint,” she said. “They are not overwhelmed.”
