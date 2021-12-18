Bay Area electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors opened a new showroom in Millbrae this month to showcase its luxury electric sedans.
The company, founded in 2007 in Newark, California, is slowly rolling out its $169,000 flagship model, the Lucid Air Dream, to a handful of Peninsula customers and is taking orders on less expensive models with expected delivery next year. The Millbrae location, which has been quietly operating as a service center for months, is among a handful of showrooms opened recently around the country.
Similar to Rivian, a Southern California manufacturer of electric trucks and SUVs with a recently opened South San Francisco location, the showrooms feature display models only, with purchased cars delivered directly to customers.
Lucid’s most affordable option, a less powerful version of its sedan offering, starts at $77,000. Depending on trim, the sedans boast a range from 400 miles to upwards of 500 miles on a charge and Dream models make 1,111 horsepower — figures that offer stiff competition to comparable Tesla models.
Lucid is also planning on producing an SUV in coming years.
The company originally gained notoriety for its battery innovations, producing batteries for various teams in the electric racecar series Formula E. Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson previously served as Tesla’s vice president of engineering.
Customers at Lucid studios can configure cars to order aided by “Lucid’s virtual reality experience,” to select interior finishes and exterior color, according to a press release. Cars can also be configured and ordered entirely online.
The Millbrae location at 355 Adrian Road is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
