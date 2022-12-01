A driver was killed at Broadway station in Burlingame after being struck by both a southbound and northbound Caltrain train at around 1:38 p.m. Thursday, Caltrain officials said.
Caltrain said there were no injuries for the 59 passengers on board the trains. The driver reportedly drove onto the tracks at the Broadway station when the trains hit the vehicle. The trains were allowed to continue by 3:15 p.m., and the vehicle was removed from the tracks at around 3:52 p.m. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Transit Police Bureau, which patrols the Caltrain corridor, is investigating the incident. No information about the cause of death or identity of the person was made available at the time.
