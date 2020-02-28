A beauty salon on 25th Avenue in San Mateo will no longer be able to perform body art procedures after its permit was revoked and it was found to have continued the practice, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office which announced a judgment in a civil law enforcement action against the owners.
The owners, Bruce Dinger and Kelly Dinger, doing business as K&K Beauty Salon, at 108 W. 25th Ave., San Mateo, were alleged to have operated a body art facility and performance of body art without a valid facility permit or practitioner registration, and in violation of health and safety regulations related to the use and handling of sharps and unapproved procedure equipment, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
California law defines body art to include cosmetic tattooing of eyebrows and lips, which is known in the industry as permanent or semi-permanent cosmetics. Those specific procedures involve the piercing of skin with needles and injection of ink, thus presenting serious health and safety concerns for the public. The complaint was filed Aug. 15, 2018, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The judgment, which was entered with no findings or admissions of liability, permanently prohibits the defendants from failing to comply with all regulations related to the performance of body art, or to sell or perform body art procedures without all required permits and registration and requires payment of $43,000 in civil penalties, and $7,000 to San Mateo County Environmental Health Services to reimburse the cost of investigation, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.