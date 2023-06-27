Concerns are growing for businesses off of Broadway in Burlingame because of city plans to slow down traffic and ease bicycle access on California Drive.
When the city first proposed the project, the businesses were concerned about parking along California Drive in front of the stores, and now it is about unprotected left turn lanes. John Kevranian, Broadway Business Improvement District president, said if the plan prevents vehicles from making an unprotected left turn into the businesses’ driveways, the businesses will be severely impacted.
“We are trying to compromise with the city,” Kevranian said. “We are willing to give up the parking spots on California Drive, for the cyclists safety, but we want customers to be able to easily access the businesses’ driveways.”
The businesses on the west side of California Drive south of Broadway will need to turn into the residential areas to access the driveways if the city proceeds with its plan, Kevranian added.
The city received lots of emails from both concerned and supportive community members, said City Manager Lisa Goldman, and it’s looking to see ways to alleviate those concerns.
Maverick Jack’s owner Michael Mallie said his primary worry is customers traveling south won’t be able to make a left turn into the restaurant’s parking lot.
Mallie has been a business owner in the city for seven years and he said he doesn’t want to prevent progress, but said he hopes to be included in a conversation so there can be a solution that works for all parties.
“We are talking about a one block section and road striping. We can definitely work together to find a solution that works for everyone,” Mallie said.
However, Public Works Director Syed Murtuza said the issue for the city is California Drive has county-identified safety concerns.
“In between Carmelita and Broadway, there is not enough room to provide a center left turn lane, bike lanes and maintain vehicle lanes. However, the small section between Broadway and Carmelita calls for a double yellow stripe, which prohibits left turns in the midblock; this was done to prevent potential collisions related to unprotected left turns,” Murtuza said.
Those who want to go to Maverick Jack’s will still be able to make a U-turn at Carmelita Avenue, he said. Vehicles will still be able to turn left at the Broadway and Carmelita Avenue intersections, he added.
“This feature prioritizes safety over convenience, that being said, the city’s traffic engineering staff is looking into the feasibility to allow left turns in the midblock while maintaining safety, however, it is important to note this is a tradeoff,” Murtuza said.
Charlie Mannina, who owns the property on 1145 California Drive with Aria Spa and Kumon Learning Center, said it is very sad this project had very little transparency.
“To get things done, you need to get people in the middle, the left lane is an extreme imposition. The thing that concerns me is I have a parking lot and they are going to want to use it like a public lot when it is not,” Mannina said.
However, Goldman said the city did reach out but it’s clear some people didn’t know about the project.
“We will do our best to find additional ways to reach people for all of our projects going forward,” Goldman said.
Mannina questioned why the city couldn’t put the bike lane next to the metered parking spaces like north of Broadway.
However, Murtuza said that the city will restore those west-side parking spaces on California Drive after the completion of the Broadway Grade Separation project to raise the rail tracks above the road.
The project is part of the city’s California Drive Bicycle Facility Project, set to be completed in October, and will create a continuous bike lane through the city from Murchison Drive to Peninsula Avenue. The current phase is a 0.8-mile stretch of California Drive between Broadway and Oak Grove Avenue. In March, the project sparked concerns from a number of nearby business owners who claimed the city took away around a dozen parking spots in front of their businesses for the bike lane, without notification. The city claimed it sent out notices via the U.S. Postal Service.
The bike lanes will be protected by bollards — reflective vertical posts — creating space between the vehicles and the cyclists answering requests from the community for dedicated bike lanes, Murtuza previously said.
The city’s plan is to continue to monitor the improvements. It will make modifications if deemed necessary for safety purposes.
