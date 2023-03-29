A protected bike lane project on California Drive in Burlingame is set to break ground in April but it’s sparked concerns for a number of nearby business owners who claim the city is taking away parking spots without notification.
The California Drive Bicycle Facility Project — once complete this October — will create a continuous bike lane through the city from Murchison Drive to Peninsula Avenue. The current phase will build bicycle lanes on a 0.8-mile portion of California Drive between Broadway and Oak Grove Avenue, continuing the current bike route that links Murchison Drive to Broadway.
The portion south of Broadway will receive a “road diet,” switching from two vehicle lanes in either direction to one while also maintaining a center turning lane. Public Works Director Syed Murtuza said the city’s goal is to have a dedicated separated bike path and is trying to find ways to offer more modes of transportation around the city.
The bike lanes will be protected by bollards — reflective vertical posts — creating space between the vehicles and the cyclists answering requests from the community for dedicated bike lanes, Murtuza said.
“We want to create a bike facility on California Drive that is safe for all abilities and ages of bike riders,” Murtuza said, noting the city conducted extensive outreach before settling on a plan. “That process identified California Drive as one of the top bike routes.”
The bike lane project is part of the city’s effort to create an easier last mile option for commuters by connecting a continuous bike path from Millbrae’s multimodal station and both of the city’s train stations.
City Manager Lisa Goldman echoed Murtuza, saying the city’s goal is to make biking safe and enjoyable for everybody. She said the city conducted extensive outreach to business and property owners through the United States Postal Service in 2021 before moving forward with the plan.
However, five of the businesses and property owners on California Drive between Carmelita Avenue and Broadway have said they never received any notification about the project.
One of those businesses is Kerwin Galleries, which specializes in art sales. Gallery employee Mary Matsunaga said they didn’t know about the project. Had the city given the surrounding businesses proper notification, Matsunaga said they would have spoken up earlier.
“Those metered spaces are precious to us. California Drive is a busy street and by eliminating that it could severely impact our business,” Matsunaga said.
Another concerned business owner, Robert Vernazza, has owned Lou’s Auto Repair for 30 years and said California Drive is very rarely used by cyclists, but the parking spaces are always being used.
“The parking spaces they will remove for the bike lane may have a huge impact on the retail side of California Drive,” Vernazza said.
Charles Mannina, the property owner of Kumon, an after-school math and reading program along California Drive, wrote a letter to the city asking the council to reconsider the decision and to have a conversation with the impacted businesses before breaking ground on the project.
Kumon has 14 private parking spots in a parking lot but Mannina said it will likely end up being used by other surrounding businesses if the street parking is removed. Mannina also shared concerns that nobody will want to drop their kids off to the learning center on Broadway and make them walk a block to get there.
“All the parking is going to be choked out and the surrounding businesses are going to go under,” Mannina said.
Murtuza said he doesn’t want to create an inconvenience for the businesses, but street parking is a convenience and the purpose of the street is to allow all modes of transportation access.
And while the city is removing 12 spaces on California Drive, it is adding 22 spaces between Carmelita and Sanchez avenues on the east side of the road, Murtuza said. Murtuza also said the project between California Drive and Broadway, the same section the businesses are concerned about, is a temporary lane until the city secures the funds for the Broadway Grade Separation, a Caltrain project seeking to separate trains from the vehicle right of way.
“We have provided parking to try and make up for it across the street, just not right in front of the business,” Murtuza said.
However, that project is estimated to cost $300 million and, after accounting for state, federal and county grants, the city still needs to come up with around $262 million before it can break ground on the project.
“We have applied for a number of grants but there is never enough money for these large infrastructure projects. And we hope we will be successful but we are competing against many infrastructure projects nationwide,” Goldman said. “Until we have the money we can’t start putting the shovels out.”
Currently, the bike lane is on the west side of California Drive from Murchison Avenue to Broadway. The city’s project plans to switch the lane from the west side of the road to the east side after the grade separation project is complete.
Murtuza explained that the current state of Broadway is too dangerous to ask cyclists to cross over to the east side of California Drive. For now, the project will mean cyclists will continue on the west side of the road for one more block until the Carmelita Avenue intersection where Murtuza said it is safer to cross over to the east side. The temporary lane on the west side will help cyclists not have to cross Broadway on their bicycles.
“Safety is important. For people to ride bicycles, people need to feel safe to do so and this project is attempting to make riding bicycle riding more comfortable to do so,” Murtuza said. “We are doing this project because the community at large wanted this project done based on the surveys and outreach we did.”
