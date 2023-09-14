Caltrain will operate a new weekday schedule that will align better with new BART schedule at Millbrae; provide faster local trains in the evening; increase Gilroy service with a fourth round trip train; and temporarily adjust service to/from Tamien Station to accommodate midday work on the Guadalupe Bridge Rehabilitation Project, starting Sept. 25.
Caltrain will continue to run its highest ever level of service, with 104 trains every weekday.
