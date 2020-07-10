There are two upcoming meetings on a proposal to close the Atherton station because of low ridership and the cost of configuring it to meet the needs of the new electrified line.
The first meeting will be Wednesday, July 29, and a public hearing will follow at the Board of Director’s meeting Aug. 6. Before the pandemic, the Atherton Caltrain station only received limited weekend-only service every 90 minutes with an average of 114 passengers per weekend day. Weekday service to the station was cut in 2005 due to low demand. The center boarding configuration of the station limits operations as trains traveling in the other direction are required to wait while the train at the station is boarding. If the station remains, an upgrade of substantial cost would be necessary. The town of Atherton has tentatively endorsed the closure, according to Caltrain.
The public meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29; Zoom Info: zoom.us/j/97368870471; Webinar ID: 973 6887 0471; Access via Telephone: (669) 900-9128; Meeting ID: 9736 8870 471. The Aug. 6 public hearing is 9 a.m.; Zoom Info: zoom.us/j/95032112562; Webinar ID: 950 3211 2562; Access via Telephone: (669) 900-9128; Meeting ID: 950 3211 2562. Go to caltrain.com/athertonclosure to learn more or to comment.
