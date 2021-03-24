Caltrain said Tuesday that bicycle e-lockers are being installed at most stations along its line between San Jose and San Francisco, with 96 spaces installed so far at its Belmont, Redwood City, Lawrence, Mountain View and San Jose Diridon stations. Standard locker fees are 5 cents an hour during regular hours and 2 cents an hour on nights and weekends, available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The agency says the new lockers “will give people with bikes more flexibility and increase locker availability” compared to past lockers that used keys.
The new lockers are part of $3 million in bicycle-related improvements the Caltrain board approved in September.
Berkeley-based eLock Technologies LLC “will provide a guaranteed minimum of 632 eLockers at most of Caltrain’s stations along the corridor by the end of 2023, with the option to purchase up to an additional 718 units depending on customer demand and available funding,” the agency said in a release.
A portion of funding for the locker installation is from the state Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
The agency said it served about 10,000 bicycle riders each weekday before the COVID-19 pandemic.
