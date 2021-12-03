Caltrain is moving closer to developing a final draft governance recommendation, with staff expected to present the board a final option Jan. 6 to clarify the role and authority of SamTrans in running Caltrain.
Caltrain has committed to developing and approving a governance change recommendation to address board oversight issues of the executive director and support for a right-of-way repayment to SamTrans. The role of SamTrans in Caltrain has been an issue for the board. Caltrain board members from San Francisco and Santa Clara counties are pushing for change to the three-county train system’s governance structure to ensure more equity in decision-making and clarity about staffing.
SamTrans, known as the San Mateo County Transit District, currently serves as the managing agency of Caltrain and has control over some issues around staffing and the executive team. The Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, or JPB, owns and operates Caltrain. The JPB has representatives from San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.
The board in November held a lengthy draft straw proposal discussion that moved it closer to an agreement on changes. However, several issues must be addressed before the January Caltrain board meeting.
Since November, staff has interviewed Caltrain board members and people from the Joint Powers Agreement agencies for further input. Staff is also working with transit agencies and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission on payment options to SamTrans for its initial investment in the Caltrain right of way. Input received will help form the governance draft document. Staff wants to receive final feedback by Dec. 8.
The initial straw proposal outlined in November said that SamTrans remains the managing agency of Caltrain but with a separate, permanent Caltrain executive director. Caltrain would have authority over the executive director’s hiring, performance review, compensation and termination. Some sections of staff would work for Caltrain and report to the Caltrain executive director, while some SamTrans staff would have a shared services agreement to dedicate time to Caltrain. Any approved proposal is contingent on the repayment to SamTrans for its original purchase of the Caltrain right of way. Payment would be from non-San Mateo County resources by 2023 for the 2008 Real Property Ownership Agreement of $19.8 million, with interest paid by 2024. The January recommendation will have final details on the amount, sources and timing for repayment. It will also address interest payments, with substantial differences in interest valuation among board members. Details will be included on the executive director appointment, shared and direct service, and regional engagement with other agencies.
Chair Dev Davis, also a San Jose councilmember, had previously indicated the board would not be ready to take final action on a recommendation at its Dec. 2 meeting. She instead suggested a potential final vote at its Jan. 6 meeting. The board has previously committed to recommending a final governance solution by the end of the year.
Members of the public urged Caltrain to take the final steps and find a governance solution, noting the agency must address challenges related to the pandemic, financing and upgrading transit.
Director Shamann Walton, also the president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, wanted to reassure everyone that electrification work on Caltrain was important and was continuing regardless of the work on governance. Caltrain electrification will convert diesel trains to electric, increasing service and reducing long-term environmental effects.
“I don’t want people to think that we are not working hard to make sure we do everything we can to fully achieve electrification for Caltrain as we move forward,” Walton said.
Caltrain has held substantial discussions through special meetings in 2021 to identify issues it had with current governance and to create a road map for change. Phase one over the first six months of the year focused on exploration and the range of options available to Caltrain in terms of changes, including suggestion for a Caltrain and BART merger, regional merger options, removing SamTrans as the managing agency or keeping the current structure. Discussions have been contentious at times, with tensions between different board members and counties over changes. Over the past few months during phase two, there has been more optimism that an agreement can be reached, with hope the January meeting will result in a final governance option.
