After shifting operations in house at the San Mateo Athletic Club, officials at the San Mateo County Community College District are interested in using the same model for a fitness center in its new Cañada College Kinesiology and Wellness Building.
“We are off to a good start with the new model for the athletic club for the College of San Mateo and we have the confidence that this is a model that can be replicated and will work,” Chancellor Michael Claire said during a Wednesday Board of Trustees meeting.
District administrators are seeking to establish a fitness center as a secondary use at the recently developed 85,000-square-foot building which contains two dance rooms, multiple locker rooms, a weight room, training room, courts, two outdoor pools and houses the Cañada College Kinesiology, Athletics and Dance Division.
Dr. Richard Storti, executive vice chancellor for Administrative Services, said establishing a member-supported fitness center while maintaining primary uses for academic programming would give students with an interest in careers in fitness and wellness access to a “living lab.”
Current estimates indicate up to 40 students could be employed through the center with additional internship opportunities potentially available, Storti said, adding that the facility could also serve as a recruiting tool for potential future students.
And many community members have expressed an interest in accessing the facility, Storti said. By establishing a membership program like the long-standing one at the College of San Mateo, the revenue could be used to cover operating costs, equipment replacement and other programs, he said.
“We’ve learned a lot from bringing CSM online that will transfer over to the Cañada facility,” Storti said.
While interested in pursuing the secondary use, trustees also emphasized their concerns around ensuring students have priority access. Trustee John Pimentel said students should have free access to the center and nonprofit community groups should receive the lowest rate possible.
Alternatively, Trustee Tom Nuris said the district should be considerate of the general public whose tax dollars have helped build the facility and who routinely show support for district initiatives.
“Let’s don’t forget the fact that we could put everyone in front of them but taxpayers paid for this as well and if taxpayers paid for this club I don’t think they need to be the last one in the door if they’re going to be paying a membership fee,” Nuris said.
Storti, reiterating the program would put students and academics first, said administrators are still workshopping the fee scale but are currently considering charging students a $15 monthly fee and offering discounts if a student uses the center often.
Vice President Lisa Petrides said she fully agreed with Pimentel and also encouraged staff to establish a standing committee that includes students and community members that would be tasked with engaging stakeholders about the center. Storti said staff intend to facilitate ongoing community input and have plans to establish an official committee.
Claire acknowledged the varying perspectives and shared confidence the CSM model could be applied in a way that would accommodate everyone interested in using the facility while recognizing the importance of prioritizing student and academic needs.
Eager to get the center open, Claire said staff would like to proceed with plans to establish the member-supported fitness center and would provide the board with future updates. Kim Lopez, interim president of Cañada College, said the center could be open by the summer depending on board direction and equipment shipments. And Storti said planning would take between three to four months, including staff training.
“There’s room for everybody and we know we can figure this out,” Claire said. “We think we have a model that now works and will continue to work it.”
