Belmont announced Wednesday that Police Chief Tony Psaila is retiring effective July 31, with Lt. Kenneth Stenquist appointed as acting chief while a search process occurs over the next several months.
Psaila has served as police chief since 2019 after working his way up the ranks from a recruit police officer in 1990.
“It has been an honor to serve the Belmont community and work with such a talented and dedicated team. The department understands the needs of our community, and I am confident they are prepared to continue meeting those needs and any challenge that lies ahead,” Psaila said.
Stenquist is a 20-year veteran of the department. During his time in Belmont, he has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, school resource officer, SWAT team leader, firearms instructor and patrol sergeant. He has managed the department’s operations division for the past two years.
City Manager Afshin Oskoui said in a press release replacing Psaila would be no small challenge.
“Tony brought a can-do, team-oriented and inspirational work attitude to the city’s leadership team. His tireless work ethic and professionalism has set the tone for the rest of the department, and his leadership has nurtured a highly respected and trained organization. Our police department has a tradition of community-oriented policing, and under Tony’s leadership have continued to be responsive, transparent and innovative, which will serve our community well,” Oskoui said.
