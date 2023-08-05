Bay Area congressional representatives are receiving praise from a local business advocacy group for penning a letter of dissent to a proposed bridge toll increase put forward by state Sen. Scott Wiener that they say would have a disproportionate effect on low-income earners.
In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego; and Speaker pro Tem Robert Rivas, D-Salinas; six Bay Area congressional representatives and one from Southern California shared strong concerns with a $1.50 toll increase proposed under Senate Bill 532, known as the Safe, Clean, and Reliable Bay Area Public Transportation Emergency Act.
The act, proposed by Wiener, D-San Francisco, would institute the toll increases for Bay Area bridges from 2024 to 2028 on top of an already approved $1 toll increase taking effect 2025. Tolls for most bridges in the Bay cost about $7 for a two-axle car except for the Golden Gate Bridge that costs between $6.75 and $9 to travel into San Francisco.
The seven letter signers include U.S. representatives Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto; Mark DeSaulnier, D-Antioch; John Garamendi, D-Richmond; Eric Swalwell, D-Castro Valley; Barbara Lee, D-Oakland; Linda T. Sánchez, D-Whittier; and Mike Thompson, D-Napa.
“As proposed, these increases would have a disproportionate impact on low- and moderate-income residents in the Bay and would be borne most significantly by workers who have to commute for their work,” read the letter.
Senate Bill 532 proposes raising bridge tolls by $1.50 for five years, bringing in about $180 million annually for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. Of those funds, 90% would be required to be used for maintaining public transportation services at current levels and financing safety, security, cleanliness and reliability expenses. The other 10% could be set aside for reform initiatives like increasing or restoring services beyond current levels or investing in safety, reliability, cleanliness and security improvements, according to a press release from Wiener’s office.
The measure is meant to help buffer a loss in revenue to public transportation systems during the pandemic. Ridership hit a low of about 5% to 10% of pre-pandemic levels and has been climbing steadily since, but is still low: BART ridership is at 43% and MUNI and AC are at 66%.
According to Wiener’s press release, about 60% of California residents who use public transportation earn below $35,000 annually and more than half of California households do not own cars. Given that about 14% of Bay Area households led by a person of color don’t own cars, Wiener also argues those households would be disproportionately impacted by potential service cuts if alternative revenue streams are not created.
“Bridge toll revenues that fund transit service inherently advance equity and economic security because they predominantly benefit transit riders, who are more likely to be lower-income,” read the release published July 6.
But congressional representatives and the Bay Area Council, a business-sponsored public policy advocacy group, argue SB 532 would have the same disproportionate effect on low-income earners who drive. According to the letter, low-income communities in the Bay Area account for a higher rate of unpaid tolls than wealthier ZIP codes and four of the five ZIP codes with the highest unpaid tolls are largely nonwhite, have higher rates of non-English speakers and higher poverty rates.
Before approving SB 532, representatives asked that the state provide additional information on how the funds would be managed and overseen, impact and cost-benefit analyses and the impact of short-term funding on creating permanent solutions.
“Before yet again asking motorists to dig deep and pay more in tolls, let’s have a complete and honest review of our region’s transit system, and ensure that we are delivering on reliability, efficiency, safety and connectivity among the region’s 27 operating agencies,” said Jim Wunderman, CEO of the Bay Area Council, who met with DeSaulnier and Eshoo to encourage they speak out against SB 532. “The public deserves nothing less. We applaud Reps. DeSaulnier and Eshoo and our other congressional representatives for their leadership in taking a stand against this flawed toll increase and demanding more accountability.”
