A woman was arrested for residential burglary Friday morning while driving with her lights off nearby the incident on the first block of Emerald Court in San Mateo, according to police.
At about 4:19 a.m., police were called to a residential burglary at the location near the Laurelwood neighborhood after the alarm sounded. Arriving officers found the suspect entered through an unlocked side garage door and stole items from inside the garage. Minutes later, officers spotted a car driving without lights and the stolen property was recovered, according to police.
The woman arrested was identified as Jessica Nocole Rodriguez, 25, of San Francisco.
