What’s next after high school? It’s a question many people ponder but the answer is clear for the special needs participants of One Step Beyond in San Carlos — an inclusive community space that encourages growth, social interactions and creativity.
OSB is a nonprofit social service that offers life skills classes, culinary classes, health and fitness programs. It offers job placement assistance. And it has creative classes like ceramics, art, music and a hockey program where the participants get opportunities to skate with the San Jose Sharks and Sharky the team’s mascot.
CEO Madison Blanton said the magic for the participants is the camaraderie they gain, the friendships they make and the confidence they build while participating in the activities.
“When the participants are together, there is a spark of energy. They are supportive of each other and encourage each other to go outside their comfort zone,” said Blanton. “It gives the participants a creative outlet and opportunity to express themselves or try things they never thought were possible before.”
One of the participants, Galyna F, whose age and last name remain private due to OSB’s privacy policy, joined the nonprofit to find a job. She is a self-taught guitarist who played her instrument at home by herself but, according to Blanton, Galyna’s participation at OSB reinvigorated her passion for guitar while she learned how to play with other musicians and in front of people.
And that creativity was showcased during its annual Help Us Grow Gala, an auction fundraiser that raised more than $175,000. Galyna performed an acoustic rendition of “You Got a Friend” by James Taylor. The performance had more than 150 attendees in awe and clapping, which left Galyna with a wide smile.
“She did so well and it’s moments like these that give the participants the confidence to do whatever they want,” said Blanton during the fundraiser.
The music classes at OSB are unique because they don’t just teach individuals how to play an instrument but teach them how to play together, to be a part of a team, Blanton added.
And OSB gave Galyna more than just hobbies. She now works at Great America in the food service area. Her dream job is to work for the police department or military.
“Her passion is helping people and service and I think that is why she is drawn to careers like the police department and military but Great America is a great stepping stone for her,” said Blanton.
Managing conflict, timeliness, taking direction from management are all important skills she can use, Blanton said. She might not stay in the food service forever, but these are applicable skills she can take with her.
OSB gets funding from the state or donations and Blanton said inflation makes it harder to retain staff and keep programs a float, especially because the state requires OSB to have a staff to participant ratio of one to three. The fundraiser proceeds will go toward staffing and upgrading to a larger ceramics kiln so they can fire off more of the participants’ work. The ceramics program is unique because it encourages the participants to monetize their artwork, she added.
OSB started because Blanton’s sister Dylan has special needs and their mother Mimi Rogers felt there was a need for a community space for people with special needs after they graduated high school. It started out of her home in Arizona with Dylan and her friends. The company has blossomed with programs in Arizona and California that serve more than 500 participants and more than 170 employees.
Rogers’ goal for OSB is to go one step beyond what others feel is possible to achieve. Ultimately, Blanton’s hope for the participants at OSB is finding their place in the world.
“We work with them and help them find passions and hobbies and social relationships,” said Blanton. “And that’s what makes it beautiful, who wouldn’t want to be around a community of people that is constantly trying to build you up.”
Visit osbi.org/team/ for more information on volunteering opportunities or ways to donate.
