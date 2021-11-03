Plans for a new five-story office and residential building at 1201 Main St. in Redwood City have been formally submitted for staff review, adding to the number of projects already being processed.
The project is being proposed by Palo Alto’s Windy Hill Property Ventures and its architect, ARC TEC Inc., based in San Jose. In total, the project would have nearly 59,000 square feet of office space and 28 rental units including eight studios and 20 one-bedroom apartments.
According to design plans submitted Oct. 21, the first three floors of the building would be dedicated to an unspecified type of office space. The fourth floor would feature a mix of some office uses and residential units and a fifth floor would include the rest of the proposed housing.
Some units will be listed at below-market rates but a breakdown of how many was not immediately available. Residents and office employees would also have access to outdoor patio space from the third and fourth floor.
Two floors of below grade parking are also included in the proposal, including 38 private parking spots, electric vehicle charging stations and Americans with Disabilities Act spaces. Bike parking spaces would also be available on site.
Wings Learning Center, a nonprofit instructional and therapeutic center for students with autism and other developmental learning challenges, currently operates on the property.
