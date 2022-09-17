In the November election for Belmont’s City Council District 1, Planning Commissioner Gina Latimerlo is running against Realtor Michael Craig to represent East Belmont, with issues of land use and budget top of mind.
Latimerlo has lived in District 1 for 20 years and is currently a Carlmont High School parent and the owner of a small business in the district. She is running on providing community-oriented leadership and a new voice on the council for the flatlands. Craig has lived in the Sterling Downs neighborhood since 2005 and has worked as a banker, lender, Realtor and in insurance. Craig decided to run based on the resident grassroots movement around Save East Belmont, which works around housing development issues and cannabis facilities in the area to address the unfairness and inequality that the vast majority of development is on the east side.
Debates around land use and development in east Belmont are priorities for residents, with Craig questioning the fairness and equity of land use and how it would increase traffic congestion in the neighborhood and schools. He called for more transparency from the city government and additional work around land use to get more residents to the table instead of finding out about zoning changes years later. Craig pointed to the Belmont Village Specific Plan, a guiding document for growth in a future downtown area, which calls for preserving residential neighborhoods in the hills, increasing the belief that growth is only coming to certain areas. He noted the east side is the most densely populated and ethnically diverse area in the city but was facing more development and rezoning.
“Anybody who lives in the east side of Belmont when they read that thinks, so the people who are on the west side are happy to keep all this stuff away from them because they are in the hills,” Craig said.
Latimerlo said everyone in government has the same goal of a well-functioning society but noted residents didn’t feel involved in the recent housing and development decisions. She said both staff and residents must work together to address resident needs and how the city must meet state housing requirements, with both populations raising good points. Latimerlo noted a lot of the housing is being zoned in District 1 because of its proximity to the transit corridor, a reality the area faces. She said while they couldn’t build a large apartment complex in the western hills, it was important to look at affordable housing opportunities on the west side to make room for everyone. She called for compromises like transitional heights near single-family homes.
“I agree with the residents that we also want to open up some housing options on the western side of Belmont, too,” Latimerlo said.
Cannabis shops are priority issues due to neighborhood discontent over potentially allowing cannabis retail and distribution stores on Belmont’s east side, particularly near Nesbit and Central elementary schools and housing near Old County Road and Ralston Avenue. The council decided against zoning cannabis near Old County Road and Ralston Avenue following community pushback and tabled a cannabis decision for more community input on options on El Camino Real, with no timeline for a new discussion date.
“If they put it somewhere else in more of a commercial or industrial area, I’m fine with that,” Craig said.
To address potential revenue losses in the coming years, Craig suggested the city look at parcel taxes and extending furloughs for full-time employee positions. He said while cannabis tax revenue might help, he was concerned about if it would actually occur. He also was concerned the state was taking property tax funding away from use for roads and sewers.
“That is a big concern so, as a city, we have to fight that and keep as much as possible,” Craig said.
Latimerlo said the city relies too heavily on property taxes, calling for diversifying more financial streams. She said having new businesses and commercial mixed-use developments will increase revenue streams.
“We have to be a little more dependent on ourselves and creative fiscal solutions,” Latimerlo said.
Latimerlo appreciated that the discussion about open space went through a democratic process and said there were ways for everyone to share the space. She noted there should be more specific regulations and suggestions on trails with multiple types of users.
“We are entitled to the open space, but not one person is entitled to all of it,” Latimerlo said. “We have to find a way for all of us to get together and learn to share the space.”
Craig agreed and wanted ground rules so all bikers and hikers are included and was against limiting use, suggesting creating signs with proper trail etiquette and ways to report repeat offenders.
Latimerlo said it was about having a balance of short- and long-term policies and was interested in exploring incentivizing having people in older homes make climate-friendly choices through grants and other options.
Craig said he was concerned about the capabilities of the electric grid given the recent heat waves and overwhelming the infrastructure with increased usage. He supported having more incentives from Peninsula Clean Energy and looking into other green programs and infrastructure.
“I do support going green, but we have to do it smartly,” Craig said.
