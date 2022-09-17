Gina Latimerlo

Gina Latimerlo
Michael Craig

Michael Craig

In the November election for Belmont’s City Council District 1, Planning Commissioner Gina Latimerlo is running against Realtor Michael Craig to represent East Belmont, with issues of land use and budget top of mind.

Latimerlo has lived in District 1 for 20 years and is currently a Carlmont High School parent and the owner of a small business in the district. She is running on providing community-oriented leadership and a new voice on the council for the flatlands. Craig has lived in the Sterling Downs neighborhood since 2005 and has worked as a banker, lender, Realtor and in insurance. Craig decided to run based on the resident grassroots movement around Save East Belmont, which works around housing development issues and cannabis facilities in the area to address the unfairness and inequality that the vast majority of development is on the east side.

