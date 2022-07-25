California Gov. Gavin Newsom named four new regents for the University of California, including one who is the administrator for the city and county of San Francisco.
Carmen Chu, 44, joins the board of regents with three other newcomers: Ana Matosantos, 46, of Sacramento, Mark Robinson, 57, of Kentfield and Dr. Elaine Batchlor, 64, of Los Angeles.
