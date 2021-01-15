San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday announced a plan to set up three large-scale COVID-19 vaccination centers in the city — in an effort to get as many residents and workers vaccinated, once supplies become readily available.
The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is being coordinated by the state and federal government and distributed directly to health care providers.
However, under the city’s plan, the city will partner with health care providers like Kaiser Permanent and the University of California, San Francisco Health, among others, to open sites capable of vaccinating as many as 10,000 people daily once a sufficient supply of vaccine doses has been secured.
The sites will be at the Moscone Center the South of Market neighborhood; City College of San Francisco; and the San Francisco Wholesale Produce Market in the Bayview.
The city is also hoping to eventually open pop-up sites in other neighborhoods like Chinatown, the Mission and Western Addition. The city is also working with large pharmacies like Safeway, Walgreens and One Medical to deliver vaccines, as supplies become available.
So far, the city remains in the first phase of vaccinations, which includes frontline health care workers and people who work and live in nursing homes. The next phase is set to include other front-line and essential workers and those over 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.