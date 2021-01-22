Multiple rainstorms, cold temperatures some light snowfall are in the Bay Area's forecast over the next week, culminating in a potential atmospheric river by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 9 a.m. Friday morning, the rest of the Bay Area has seen around one-tenth of an inch of rainfall while high elevations like Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County received some snow as a result of the cold front moving through the region.
The winter weather is likely to end up producing isolated showers dropping a quarter-inch of rainfall over the next several days, according to the NWS, along with the possibility of thunderstorms that could result in as much as three-quarters of an inch.
The next storm system is likely to result in a few showers Sunday and Monday before a more potent weather system blankets the Bay Area Tuesday and Wednesday.
The potentially moderate atmospheric river could drop up to 3 inches of rain in urban areas and double that amount at higher elevations. Updates on the Bay Area’s weather forecast can be found at weather.gov/sanfrancisco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.