Michael Tilson Thomas, longtime music director for the San Francisco Symphony before retiring last year, announced Friday that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor that required immediate surgery.
Thomas retired after 25 years as the symphony’s music director, and during his tenure he won 12 Grammys for his recordings and received the National Medal of Arts and 2019 Kennedy Center Honors.
On Friday morning, Thomas wrote on Twitter that he had recently returned home from UCSF Medical Center following the brain tumor diagnosis and an operation he says has been deemed successful, but will require him to cancel all upcoming public appearances through October as he recovers.
“I plan to return to the stage in November,” he wrote. “I am very fortunate to be cared for by the excellent team at UCSF and their national and international collaborators. Thank you for your love and prayers. See you soon!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.