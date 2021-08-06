Michael Tilson Thomas

Michael Tilson Thomas

Michael Tilson Thomas, longtime music director for the San Francisco Symphony before retiring last year, announced Friday that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor that required immediate surgery.

Thomas retired after 25 years as the symphony’s music director, and during his tenure he won 12 Grammys for his recordings and received the National Medal of Arts and 2019 Kennedy Center Honors.

On Friday morning, Thomas wrote on Twitter that he had recently returned home from UCSF Medical Center following the brain tumor diagnosis and an operation he says has been deemed successful, but will require him to cancel all upcoming public appearances through October as he recovers.

“I plan to return to the stage in November,” he wrote. “I am very fortunate to be cared for by the excellent team at UCSF and their national and international collaborators. Thank you for your love and prayers. See you soon!”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription