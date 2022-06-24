Elizabun Taylor

Elizabun Taylor is a bit of a diva, but she’s worth it. This spayed female adult silver marten rabbit is overflowing with personality. She’s an active bun who enjoys spirited play with her favorite rabbit friendly toys, followed up by an indulgent nap. Elizabun Taylor is also quite fond of nibbling on hay and fresh herbs. With her gorgeous silver and black coat, Elizabun Taylor could easily be a superstar on the silver screen, but she’s content with being a superstar in a new loving home. As part of the Bunnywood adoption promotion, Elizabun Taylor’s adoption fees are currently waived. Looking to add a celebunny to your life? Ask for Elizabun Taylor ID# A912200. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Elizabun Taylor. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

