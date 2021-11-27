Mack is one suave rabbit, so much so that he should be in the running for the new James Bond role. If Mack were to order a martini, he’d go for a shaken not stirred with a twist of carrot please. But alas, Mack is a teetotaler, but he wouldn’t mind the twist of carrot to nibble on as he sips from his freshwater bottle. Mack is a neutered male adult rabbit with impeccable manners and oh so soft white and brown fur. You’ll be smitten with this social bunny in no time. He loves to toss his toys into the air with abandonment. As if Mack wasn’t already the perfect rabbit, his adoption fees are currently waived too. Looking for a fun-loving bunny to liven up your home? Ask for Mack Aka 007 ID# A894941.
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions. Please call 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Mack. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
