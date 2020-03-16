Note to readers: In light of the order from health experts, the Daily Journal will continue to publish and provide information to the community. As a public service to ensure full access, we are disabling our paywall — so you have access to any and all content, including our e-edition. We appreciate your support. For the latest coverage go to sm-dj.com/coronavirus
In an unprecedented action intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Bay Area officials ordered residents throughout San Mateo County and surrounding regions to shelter in place for three weeks.
The mandate is effective Tuesday, March 17, throughout the Bay Area and applies to all activities considered nonessential. Exceptions are allowed for health care facilities, grocery stores, pharmacies, food delivery services, social support programs, banks and other necessary establishments. The announcement Monday, March 16, arrives the day after San Mateo County health officials confirmed the first death related to COVID-19. There are 41 confirmed cases throughout the county.
County Health Officer Scott Morrow called for collaboration and compassion amidst a challenging time.
“We are in a rough place, and we are going to have difficult times ahead of us. The measures we are putting in place are temporary, but they will last longer than any of us want,” he said in a press conference alongside fellow Bay Area health officials “This is the time to unite as a community, come to each other’s aid and dig really deep. Find your best inner self and pull out all the compassion, gratitude and kindness you can.”
Exemptions are included in the mandate for homeless individuals. But they are encouraged to find shelter and government agencies are instructed to provide assistance.
Essential operations which will be preserved under the order include: health care operations; grocery stores; food cultivation and production services; social support programs; newspaper, television, radio and other media outlets; gas stations and auto repair services; banks and financial institutions; hardware stores; plumbing, electrician and other home maintenance providers; schools and related education agencies, in accordance with social distancing regulations; laundromats, dry cleaners and related cleaning companies; restaurants and food services, but only delivery or carry-out orders; businesses allowing people to work from home; supply providers; shipping or delivery services; airlines, taxies and other transportation services, with a limited scope; care facilities, in accordance with tightened health regulations; and legal and accounting services supporting essential programs.
Visit https://cmo.smcgov.org/sites/cmo.smcgov.org/files/HO%20Order%20Shelter%20in%20Place%2020200316.pdf to read the official order.
Those with specific questions related to the order are instructed to call 211.
Story is developing. Check back for more details.
