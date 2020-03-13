San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.