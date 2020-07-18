Last week the Big and Little Dippers and the North Star, Polaris, which is part of the Little Dipper, were introduced. The Big Dipper is actually part of a bigger constellation called Ursa Major, better known as the Great Bear. This is called an asterism. Again according to EarthSky.org, the Big and Little Dippers swing around the North Star, Polaris. They go full circle around Polaris once a day and can be used to tell time. However, the trick with tracking time with them is they actually go around Polaris counterclockwise. In addition, the Big Dipper is also known as the pointer constellation. One of the reasons is because once it’s found, then one can locate both the Little Dipper and Polaris.
The Big Dipper has two parts, a bowl and a handle. The two outer stars in the bowl of the Big Dipper are called Dubhe and Merak. (If you draw imaginary line drawn between them and extend the line pass Dubhe, it will point to Polaris, the North Star.) Megrez and Phecda are the stars that make up the rest of the bowl. Alkaid, Mizar and Alioth are the stars the handle.
According to Constellation-guide.com, Dubhe is from the Arabic dubb, meaning “bear,” abbreviated from the phrase zahr ad-dubb al-akbar, which means “the back of the greater bear.” It is the second brightest star of the seven. Dubhe is an orange giant binary star. While Merak is from the Arabic al-maraqq meaning “the loins.” It is a white main sequence star. Megrez is from the Arabic al-maghriz, “the base,” referring to the base of the Big Bear’s tail. It is the dimmest of the seven stars and is a white main sequence dwarf star. While Phecda or Phad is from the Arabic fakho ad-dubb, “the thigh of the bear.” It is another white main sequence dwarf.
Moving on to the handle and starting from the outside with Alkaid or Benetnash is from the Arabic qa’id binat na’sh, or “the leader of the daughters of the bier.” It is one of the hottest stars that can be seen unaided. It is the star marking the tip of the handle of the Big Dipper or alternatively the tip of the bear’s tail. It is a young blue main sequence and is the third brightest star in Ursa Major. It is six times more massive than the sun and 700 times more luminous. Mizar is from the Arabic mizar or “girdle” consists of two double stars. It was the first double star to be photographed in 1857. It is the middle star in the Big Dipper’s handle. Lastly Alioth is from the Arabic alyat “fat tail of a sheep.” It is the star in the tail which is the closest to the bear’s body. Alioth is a peculiar star because it shows variations in its spectral lines over a period of about five days. It is the brightest of the seven stars.
The Big Dippers contains several famous deep sky objects, such as the Pinwheel Galaxy or Messier 101, which can be found with binoculars or small telescopes. Other notable deep sky objects include the double star Messier 40 called Winnecke 4, the spiral galaxy Messier 81 also known ask Bode’s Galaxy, the irregular galaxy Messier 82 or the Cigar Galaxy, Messier 97 or the planetary Owl Nebula and spiral galaxies Messier 108 and Messier 109.
The Big Dipper can be found overhead and it’s good to note since we have a celestial visitor that’s passing just below it. This time it’s a comet. If you haven’t heard yet, a newly discovered comet can be seen in the northwest, just after sunset. According to NASA, it was discovered March 27 by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, thus leading to its name, Comet NEOWISE.
Over the next few days, it will become increasingly visible shortly after sunset in the northwest sky and will climb higher and higher over the horizon. When looking at the sky, Comet NEOWISE will look like a fuzzy star with a bit of a tail. To get the best views, use binoculars or a small telescope. It is best to find a spot away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky.
If you recall back in May there was another celestial visitor that had left everyone with high hopes of its visibility. It was an asteroid called ATLAS. ATLAS didn’t survive its trip when it passed the sun. However, Comet NEOWISE has already survived its trip by our biggest star and will make its closest pass to our planet July 22 before heading back toward the outer solar system. It will be your only chance to see it since it will take about 6,800 years for it to return!
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.