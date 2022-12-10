SAN MATEO COUNTY VETERAN’S TREATMENT COURT FINDS NEW LEADERSHIP UNDER JUDGE MICHAEL K. WENDLER. San Mateo County Superior Court’s award-winning Veteran’s Treatment Court Program is undergoing a transition in leadership as long-serving Judge John Grandsaert retires and passes the gavel to Judge Michael K. Wendler.
Grandsaert began his legal career in San Francisco in 1977, but started his work in San Mateo County as a Deputy District Attorney in 1987. In 2004, then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed him as a San Mateo County Superior Court Judge and he served in many different roles while on the Bench, including a two-year term as Presiding Judge in 2015-16.
In 2012, he led the effort to institute Veterans Treatment Court, and has been its only judge for the past 10 years.
Grandsaert said: “Leading our Veteran’s Treatment Court, seeing the transformation that took place in the lives of so many veterans who appeared in that court, was the most rewarding part of my judicial career.”
Veteran’s Court uses a treatment-oriented approach. National statistics show that veterans experience higher rates of homelessness, substance use disorder, and mental illness than non-veterans. Oftentimes these issues are a factor in criminal behavior. In Veteran’s Treatment Court, the judge consults with a multiagency team to connect each veteran to the services they need while under probation supervision. This includes referring veterans to care through the local Veterans Affairs hospital. Each veteran in the program is assigned a veteran mentor while the treatment team works to connect them to recovery services, stable housing, and employment. The San Mateo Veteran’s Treatment Court received national recognition under Grandsaert’s leadership.
The United States Department of Justice awarded the program an enhancement grant in 2021. Grandsaert himself was awarded Veteran of the Year by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in 2016.
Supervisor Warren Slocum said: “Judge Grandsaert has gone above and beyond to help our veterans who have gone off track, giving them a second chance and a path forward. He does this as a judge, a veteran and an amazing human being. It has been my honor to work with Judge Grandsaert — even more meaningful as a Vietnam veteran myself.”
Judge Wendler, who took over from Grandsaert in October, was appointed to the Superior Court in 2020.
Wendler said: “Judge Grandsaert retires after a legendary career as a prosecutor and judge, dedicating his adult life to service to the residents of San Mateo County. By establishing Veteran’s Treatment Court, he made a positive impact on hundreds of veterans, ensuring they receive the treatment and resources they earned. As a veteran myself, I am humbled and honored for the assignment. I will continue to serve our veterans with compassion and justice.”
Wendler serves as a colonel in the United States Marine Corps Reserves, and in his 24 years of service has been deployed to combat in Afghanistan and Iraq. When he isn’t hearing cases in San Mateo County, he serves as the Deputy Commander/Senior Reservist of Combat Logistics Regiment 45, based near Atlanta.
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
