TOKYO — For the first time in 49 years the USA failed to win a medal on the first full day of Summer Olympic Games competition Saturday. The turnaround began quickly — with ten medals on Sunday, however, and is expected to continue as Stanford superstar Katie Ledecky has moved into action in the pool.
That is the place where the momentum got underway quickly Sunday morning. The USA grabbed its first gold medal when Chase Kalisz opened swimming competition by winning the men’s 400 meter individual medley, just ahead of American teammate Jay Litherland.
In the session concluding women’s 400 freestyle relay, Cal’s Abbey Weitzel (second leg) and anchor Simone Manuel out of Stanford provided the USA with a bronze medal — behind a world record smashing performance by Australia. The local pair had the fastest splits of the USA quartet. Weitzel clocked 52.68 seconds, following the 54.02 leadoff by Erika Brown. Manual anchored in 52.96. Nobody was going to catch the Australians, who took firm control with a spectacular 51.35 third leg by Emma McKeon and won easily in 3:29.69 to become the first team ever under 3:30.
Ledecky swam in the women’s 400 meter freestyle heats Sunday night, advancing to Monday morning’s finals with the fastest time, 4:00.45. Her world record from the 2016 Rio Olympics is 3:56.46.
Historic opening in women’s water polo triumph
With Stanford grads accounting for 15 goals, the USA women’s water polo team opened 2020 Olympic play with the most prolific offensive attack in Olympic women’s water polo history Saturday. They embarrassed host Japan, 25-4.
No team had ever scored 20 or more goals. The previous record was 16 by both China and Australia in games at the 2012 London Olympics. The 21-point margin of victory surpassed the 13 by Australia against Great Britain in 2012
Stanford grad Maggie Steffens, the 2-time Olympic Games MVP, opened the onslaught with a goal just 21 seconds into the contest and finished with five goals. Two other ex-Cards, Madeline Musselman and Aria Fischer, had four goals apiece. Stanford’s Mackenzie Fischer and Melissa Seidermann added one goal apiece. Six former Cardinal players are on Team USA.
“To be honest this is as much fun as I’ve had in a long time,” said USA Head coach Adam Krikorian of Mountain View in remarks to the press after the game, “A lot of times I know the closer games are actually more enjoyable. Just coaching in a game, because you’re finally here. And after 15 months of going through so much.”
The Bay Area continues to be a world water polo hub. Seven women players from other countries are alums of Stanford, Cal, San Jose State, and Cal State East Bay.
The “record” didn’t last long, Spain, apparently, jealous of the USA fete, promptly broke the mark in the next match, downing South Africa, 29-4. That was a record total of 33 goals for two teams too.
Not to be left in the scoring wake, the Russian Olympic Team finished the day with an 18-17 win over China, becoming the third team in four opening day games to better the old team points record; also upping the combined mark to 35 goals.
Two-time defending champion USA continues Group B play Monday against China.
Stanford & Cal Grads Key USA Men’s WP Opener Over Host Japan
Bay Area players keyed Team USA’s men’s water polo opening 15-13 comeback win over host Japan Sunday. Trailing 10-8 with 6:32 remaining in the third quarter, the Americans ripped off five straight goals to take the lead for good.
The Stanford duo of Alex Bowen (5 goals) and Ben Hallock (3) led all scorers. Cal grad Luca Cupido had two of the last three goals, including the winning (14th) point.
The USA team has six players from Stanford (4) and Cal (2).
Team USA returns to Group A play on Tuesday morning against South Africa.
Women’s Soccer Bounces Back, Trounces N.Z., 6-1.
USA Women’s soccer didn’t dwell long on its opening national team setback against Sweden. They routed New Zealand, 6-1, in their second game and reversing the 3-0 goal difference hole they had been in.
“We just had more energy from the get-go,” said Santa Clara University grad Julie Ertz in her press remarks. “We came out wanting to score goals and make a statement. Obviously, we weren't satisfied last game,” She assisted in two of the six goals.
Group play concludes Tuesday in a crucial contest against ninth-ranked Australia.
