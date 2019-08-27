The outfield bats for Giants Short-Season affiliate Salem-Keizer have been impressive this season, with Walnut Creek native Armani Smith the most recent to heat up.
Smith was named Northwest League Offensive Player of the Week Monday, hitting safely in all six of the Volcanoes games for the week of Aug. 18-24. This year’s seventh-round draft pick out of UC Santa Barbara went 13 for 23 with a home run and 10 RBIs during that stretch. Smith entered play Monday in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, during which time he is batting .500 (16 for 32).
Currently batting .324, Smith ranks second among Salem-Keizer hitters.
Other outfielders of note in the Volcanoes mix: center fielder Alexander Canario is batting .297 with seven homers in 45 games in Salem-Keizer; a third-year pro, Canario has totaled 14 homers in 218 at-bats between the Rookie-Class Arizona League Giants and the Northwest League. Serra graduate Hunter Bishop — the Giants first-round pick in June — is batting .224 with four home runs.
A’s prospect Parker Dunshee was also honored Monday, being named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week. The right-handed starter made two starts last week for Oakland Triple-A affiliate Las Vegas, posting a 1-0 record while allowing just one unearned run through 11 2/3 innings. Las Vegas has the best overall record in the PCL at 80-52, and is in first place in the Pacific Southern Division, three games ahead of second-place El Paso.
