WALNUT — Reigning California Community College Athletic Association football champion Riverside City College (10-2) will defend its title against seven-time champion and undefeated City College of San Francisco (12-0).
The showdown kicks off Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College’s new stadium in Walnut at 1 p.m.
The game will be live streamed and archived at http://baosn.tv.
• Riverside defeated two unbeaten teams on the road to reach the title game: Ventura, 41-21, and then Golden West, 27-23, in the Southern California championship game on Saturday, Dec. 4. That avenged an earlier 37-20 non-league setback to the Rustlers that had ended the Tigers’ state-leading 16-game winning streak (and had included a 13-0 title campaign in 2019). That was the last CCCAA championship season prior to COVID.
• CCSF ended the 4-season Bay 6 championship reign of 2019 state runner-up College of San Mateo, 31-27, (then ranked No. 1 in the state and nation) in the regular season finale. The Rams turned back the Bulldogs again in the Northern California championships, 20-17, after taking care of American River, 35-17, in the semis.
San Francisco finished the regular season 10-0 and No. 1 in the JC Athletic Bureau poll of California Community College football coaches. Riverside, at 8-2, was No. 4.
MYTHICAL NATIONAL TITLE
This is also, effectively, the national 2-year college title game, with CCSF having the nation’s best record at 12-0. The vast majority of the USA’s 117 teams play in the CCCAA, 63 in 2021 (plus Cabrillo and College of the Redwoods on a season hiatus here).The National JC Athletic Association has only 54 football teams, with Iowa Western its lone unbeaten -- at 9-0.
Both teams are coached by former all-star CCC quarterbacks, who played for legendary coaches: Riverside’s Tom Craft, at Monterey Peninsula (for the late Chris Pappas), and Jimmy Collins, at CCSF (for George Rush).
Note: The inaugural Chris Pappas (memorial) bowl last Saturday was won by Contra Costa, 28-19, over Foothill -- winding up the American Division season.
Offense: CCSF is the state’s top scoring National Division team at 45.0 points per game; also compiles the top yards per game, 458.8. Breakdown is 316.8 passing (No. 1 overall) and 142.0 rushing.
Riverside tallies 33.4 ppg, with 440.1 yards per game (No. 2). Breakdown: 262.8 passing, 178.3 rushing.
Defense: The Rams defense is No. 2 overall in the state at 11.7 ppg (trailing only San Mateo, 11.0 – but against which they scored 51 points in their two season meetings). CCSF held CSM to 42 net rushing yards in the NorCal title game.
Def. yds.: 220.7 (53,9 rush, 166.8 pass).
Riverside has allowed 22.5 ppg. Def. yds.: 338.6 (118.8 rush, 218.8 pass)
TOP PLAYERS:
CCSF:
• QB Jack Newman (6-1, 190, So.), Bay 6 offensive POY; has top college efficiency rating in the National Division, 184.5, and leads all in passing yards, 3,359: 227 of 335, 36 TD, 5 int.
• WR Jeffrey Weimer (6-2, 205, So.), Unanimous All Bay 6: 75 pc (No. 1 state), 1,253 yds. (No. 1 state, only person over 1,000 yds.), 16.7 avg., 17 TD (No. 1 state).
• RB Shawn Allen (5-8, 170, Fr.), All-Bay 6: 100 tcb, 774 yds., 4.7 avg., 60.3 y/g, 10 TD.
• RB Devan Walker (5-9, 180, So.): 100 tcb, 454 yds., 4.5 avg., 6 TD.
• OL Munko “Buffalo” Kruize (6-6, 275, So.) All-Bay 6.
• DB D’Andre Greeley (6-0, 180, So.), All-Bay 6, leads state with nine interceptions, including the one that ended San Mateo’s season with 5:35 left in their NorCal title showdown. The Bulldogs did not see the ball again after that.
• DL Jahvius “J.J.” Leui (5-11, 455, Fr.), Unan. All-Bay 6: 54 tkls., 8 sack, 18.5 TFL.
• LB Frederick Thompkins, Jr. (5-11, 225, So.), Unan. All-Bay 6: 55 tkls., 4.5 TFL.
RCC:
• RB Lawrence Starks (5-10, 190, So.), Central League co-offensive POY: 95 tcb, 537 yds., 5.7 avg., 53.7 y/g., 5 TD; 221 rec. yds.; 220 yds. on KOR (24.4 avg.); 978 all-purpose (97.8 avg.).
• QB Jordan Barton (5-9, 180, Fr.), All-Central: 155 of 229 (67.7%), 2,164 yds., 19 TD, 5 int., 170.1 effic. He won MVP award at regional title game, going 28 of 38 for 312 yds., 2
• WR: Jamal Houston (6-2, 185, So.), 41 pc, 678 yds. (3.7 avg., 61.6 y/g), 5 TD. (key 74-yd. TD in reg. final).
• RB: Thomas Kinslow (5-10, 210, So.), 117 tcb, 501 yds., 5.3 avg., 2 TD.
• OL: Anthony Lafrance (6-5, 290, So.), Unan. All-Central.
• PK Ricardo Chavez (6-2, 165, So.), Unan. All-Central: 19 FG, lg. 56, 31/31 XP, 88 TP.
• MLB Noa Purcell (5-10, 240, So.), Central Defensive POY: 60 tkls., 5.5 tpg, 2 FF.
• CB Carlton Johnson (6-1, 170, So.), All-Central: 2 int., 39 tkls.
• DB Demarco Moorer (6-1, 165, Fr.), 3 int., 41 tackles.
