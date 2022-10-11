Terra Nova head football coach Jason Piccolotti is no stranger to throwing the ball. After wrapping up his high school career at Oceana, Piccolotti went on to San Francisco City College, throwing for more than 2,600 yards and 30 touchdowns during the Rams’ 1994 national championship season.

Now back at the high school, Piccolotti is using the ground-and-pound to move the Tigers to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in PAL Ocean Division play. In Friday’s 46-22 win over Carlmont, Terra Nova rushed for more than 300 yards for the third time this season, finishing with 328 yards and six touchdowns.

