THURSDAY
Girls’ basketball
Mercy-Burlingame 55, Crystal Springs 30
The Crusaders led 33-12 at halftime and cruised to the WBAL Skyline Division win over the Gryphons.
Serena Calsada paced Mercy (2-4 WBAL Skyline, 8-9 overall), finishing with 18 points. Gabby Ravelo and Asupa Mila combined for 14 points for the Crusaders.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Menlo-Atherton 2, Burlingame 1
The Bears leap-frogged a pair of teams to take over first place in the PAL Bay Division, knocking the Panthers from the top spot in the process.
Will Dimirkol continues to play well for M-A (5-1 PAL Bay, 5-2-3 overall), contributing the Bears’ first goal off an assist from Mateo Weiner. Dimirkol then picked up the assist on Anthony Commissaris’ game-winner.
Burlingame falls to 4-2-1 in Bay play, two points out of first place. The Panthers are now 7-4-1 overall.
South City 2, Half Moon Bay 0
The Warriors pulled into a third-place tie with Burlingame after defeating the Cougars.
Livomar Costa scored in the first half for South City (4-2-1 PAL Bay, 5-5-2 overall), while Nelson Rodriguez finished the scoring with a second-half goal.
Aragon 2, Hillsdale 0
The Dons scored a pair of second-half goals to beat the rival Knights.
Jason Lamprecht opened the scoring for Aragon (2-5 PAL Bay, 3-6-3 overall), converting an assist from Epi Rodriguez. Alexis Villanueva rounded out the scoring for the Dons, off an assist from Roman Migner.
Carlmont 2, Sequoia 2
The Scots missed out on a chance to move up in the standings, but settled for a draw with the Ravens.
Fletcher Smith had a goal and an assist for Carlmont (4-1-2 PAL Bay, 6-3-3 overall). Patrick Dufault scored the second goal for the Scots, while Lance Long earned an assist.
Sequoia (2-3-1, 7-4-1) got a goal and an assist from Eric Espinoza. Manuel Jimenez scored the first goal for the Ravens, while Jacob Burrill assisted on Espinoza’s strike.
San Mateo 3, Mills 1
Luis Mora had another strong outing, leading the Ocean Division-leading Bearcats to the win over the Vikings.
Mora notched a hat trick for San Mateo (8-1-1 PAL Ocean, 9-1-2 overall), which stayed a point ahead of Capuchino. Djelani Phillips, Luis Rodriguez and Jacob Neciuk picked up the assists for the Bearcats.
Justin Lauer scored on a penalty for Mills (4-3-1, 4-3-1).
Capuchino 7, El Camino 0
The Mustangs kept the pressure on San Mateo in the Ocean standings as they dominated the Colts, scoring 4 goals in the first half and tacking on three more in the second.
Jose Lepe went on a goal-scoring tear, finding the back of the net five times for Capuchino (7-0-2 PAL Ocean, 8-2-2 overall). Charlie Checuti and Omar Esquivel each had a goal and an assist for the Mustangs, David Esquivel and Josh Atkinson notched a pair of assists each. Josh Perez added an assist for Capuchino as well.
Boys’ basketball
Terra Nova 69, Westmoor 58
Justin Milch scored a game-high 23 points while Jordan Salgado hit three 3s to score 18 as the Tigers (3-2 PAL North, 7-10 overall) climbed into a third-place tie with Westmoor (3-2, 6-11) in the PAL North Division. The Rams were led by 19 points from Jasiah Cox.
El Camino 71, Oceana 29
The Colts (2-3 PAL North, 6-10 overall) went on a 25-4 run in the first quarter and never looked back to top Oceana (0-6, 1-15). Christian Viana scored a game-high 13 points for El Camino while Puneet Kumar added 10. Oceana senior Devean Dimicali scored a team-high eight points.
Jefferson 64, South City 52
The Grizzlies (4-1 PAL North, 9-8 overall) survived a fourth-quarter shootout as each team scored 21 points in the final period. South City senior Nicholas Alimorong led all scorers with 35 points, and Daniel Marroquin added 11 for the Warriors (1-4, 4-9). Tariq Bird led Jefferson with 13 points, while Karim Caraballo added 10.
Menlo-Atherton 78, Aragon 36
The Bears (5-0 PAL North, 14-3 overall) knocked down 13 3-pointers to double up Aragon, paced by 23 points from senior Trevor Wargo, who splashed down for seven 3s. Nick Tripaldi added 11 points, while JD Carson scored 10 for M-A. The Dons (3-2, 7-10) were led by Murphy Caffo’s nine points.
Sequoia 59, Capuchino 23
The Ravens (4-1 PAL South, 8-9 overall) got back in the win column, outscoring Cap (0-5, 2-13) in every quarter to remain tied for second place in the PAL South Division with Hillsdale. Sequoia senior Sam Schult led all scorers with 13 points, while Davin Leathers added 12. Patrick Volkman paced the Mustangs with eight points.
San Mateo 57, Woodside 47
The Bearcats (1-4 PAL South, 11-5 overall) earned their first league win of the year, breaking a deadlock after three quarters of play by going on a 23-13 run in the fourth quarter. Aden Nolet led San Mateo with 14 points, while Jackson Chew added 11. Woodside center Calvin Kapral scored a game-high 21 points while Isaiah Minor added 18 for the Wildcats (2-3, 11-4)
Girls’ basketball
Carlmont 50, Burlingame 47
The Lady Scots (3-2 PAL South, 13-4 overall) overcame Burlingame with a 16-10 run in the fourth quarter to maintain a four-way tie for third place in the PAL South Division with Mills, Hillsdale and Sequoia. Carlmont senior Erica Mendiola went to town for a game-high 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Burlingame (1-4, 9-7) was paced by Ava Uhrich’s 17 points while Brianna Grossman added 10.
Woodside 58, San Mateo 32
The Wildcats (2-3 PAL South, 11-4 overall) outscored the Bearcats in every quarter. Hailey Stewart led the way for Woodside with 13 points and Natalya Hotovec added 11. San Mateo (0-5, 5-11) got eight points apiece from Mia Belloumini and Akanesi Hafoka.
South San Francisco 49, Jefferson 31
Father and daughter squared off as head coach Paul Carion’s South City team (3-2 PAL North, 5-11 overall) earned its 16th straight went head-to-head victory over Jefferson dating back to 2011-12. Lafu Malepeai erupted for 20 points for the Lady Warriors. Jefferson (1-4, 9-7), coached by Carion’s daughter Marisa Igafo, was led by led by Johnnia Tanner with 12 points. Igafo took over as the Grizzlies’ head coast last season.
El Camino 41, Oceana 30
The Lady Colts (2-3 PAL North, 7-6 overall) got going in the second quarter to take down Oceana (1-5, 6-12) with a balanced scoring effort. Sophomore center Niva Moors-Tafiele led all scorers with nine points. Oceana guard Nataly Martin scored a team-high eight.
