Monday
Boys’ water polo
Hillsdale 9, Aragon 8
The Knights stayed the only undefeated team in the Bay Division as they held off the rival Dons.
Aragon (2-1 PAL Bay) led 5-4 at halftime, but Hillsdale (3-0) scored three unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to take a 9-7 lead. The Dons pulled within one on a goal with just over a minute to play, but the Knights held on for the win.
Josiah Yeager led Hillsdale with four goals and five steals, while Don McKenzie scored a match-high five goals to lead Aragon.
The win sets up a showdown Wednesday between Hillsdale and Menlo-Atherton.
On Tuesday, Hillsdale head coach Bryan Bent said in a text that his team forfeited three non-league wins for using an ineligible player. It was no effect on the Knights’ 3-0 start to the league season.
Menlo-Atherton 14, Carlmont 9
Dylan Stirpo scored five goals for the Bears to pace the offense for M-A (2-1 PAL Bay).
M-A will take on Hillsdale Wednesday in Atherton with first place on the line in the PAL Bay Division.
Carlmont falls to 0-3.
Woodside 18, Terra Nova 4
The Wildcats won their second straight Bay Division game, with Eric Spagner scoring six goals to lead Woodside (2-1 PAL Bay).
Woodside’s Max Mueller continues his strong play in the cage, finishing with double-digit saves for the third straight game, stopping 10 shots by Terra Nova (0-3).
Girls’ water polo
Woodside 13, Notre Dame-Belmont 7
Leading 3-2 after the first period, the Wildcats took control of the game in the second, outscoring the Tigers 6-2 to lead 9-4 at halftime.
Arianna Gerola led Woodside (1-2 PAL Bay), scoring four goals and assisting on four more. Katie Johnson led the offense for NDB (0-3), scoring four times. Tigers goaltender Francesca Arbelaez made 17 saves.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (3-0) cruised past Carlmont (0-3), 14-3. … Defending Bay Division champ Burlingame (3-0) beat Aragon (2-1), 16-4.
Girls’ golf
Hillsdale 271, Menlo-Atherton 288
Ashlyn Johnson continues her PAL dominance as she once again led the Knights to a win, shooting a 3-over 40 at Peninsula Golf & Country Club.
It is the Knights’ second win of the season over the Bears.
Ava Saiki finished with a 49 and Kayla Truong a 50 for Hillsdale.
M-A was led by Jamie Adams, who shot a 53.
Woodside 194, El Camino 251
Ava Chutai shot a 3-over 33 to lead the Wildcats to the win over the Colts at Fleming Park.
Katelyn Fung shot a 5-over 35 for Woodside, while Shay Brandes carded a 38.
El Camino was led by Francesca Junio, who finished with an 8-over 38.
Menlo School 231, Castilleja 318
The Knights cruised to the WBAL victory over the Gators at Menlo Country Club.
Joelle Kim led the way for Menlo, carding a 2-over 38, while teammate Hailey Kim posted a 4-over 40. Chloe Lee added a 45 for the Knights.
Castilleja was led by Sophia Trabanino, who finished with a 55.
