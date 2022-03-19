THURSDAY
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 10, Pioneer 4
The Bears snapped a six-game losing streak with the non-league win over the Mustangs.
Jackson Williams blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the second for a 3-0 lead for M-A (2-6). But Pioneer (4-4) responded with a three-spot in the top of the third.
The Bears took the lead for good, however, with a five-run fifth.
Reno DiBono added three RBIs for the Bears, while James Roberts added a pair.
That was more than enough offense for starting pitcher Griff Williams, who worked five innings, giving up three unearned runs while scattering six hits.
Sacred Heart Prep 8, Woodside 7, 8 innings
The Gators completed the season sweep of the Wildcats, scoring once in the top of the seventh to tie the game and scoring again in the top of the eighth to beat Woodside for the second straight time in PAL Ocean Division play.
SHP (2-0 PAL Ocean, 4-5 overall) was leading 2-0 after runs in the first and fourth innings, but Woodside (0-2, 6-5) erupted for six runs in the bottom of the fourth.
It was a short-lived lead, however, as the Gators came right back with four runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 6.
Andrew Wong paced the offense for SHP, going 5 for 5 with a double and his fourth home run of the season, driving in two runs and scoring three times. Andrew Rocha was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as well for the Gators.
Will Thomson picked up the win for SHP, pitching four innings of relief, allowing one run on three hits.
Braiden Boswell went deep and drove in two runs to lead Woodside offensively. Noah Rhen, Chris Fancher and Evan Eyre all had one RBI each.
Badminton
Westmoor 19, Burlingame 11
In the closest team match of the day, the Rams got past the Panthers in a Bay Division meeting.
The doubles matches were the most entertaining. In boys’ doubles, Woodside’s Colin Yee and Jeptha Sidharta hung on to beat Nathan Huang and Victor Hui, 21-19, 21-18. In the No. 1 mixed doubles match, there was a rare three-set match, with Burlingame’s Emiliano Wentz and Clara Zhong outlasted Johnny Ong and Natalie La, 18-21, 21-15, 21-11.
In other action …
Capuchino cruised past South City, 21-9. … Mills had little problem with Aragon, 26-4. … Carlmont dominated San Mateo, 27-3. … Hillsdale and Jefferson finished in a 15-all tie, with the Knights winning 3-2 on tiebreaker. … Woodside outlasted Sequoia, 19-11. … Menlo-Atherton beat El Camino, 18-12.
Boys’ tennis
Carlmont, M-A remain on collision course
Both the Scots and Bears won their matches in convincing fashion, keeping them both undefeated in the PAL Bay Division standings.
The two meet next Wednesday in Atherton.
Carlmont dropped only four games across 14 sets in shutting out Mills, 7-0. M-A beat Aragon, 6-1.
In other action …
San Mateo dominated Burlingame, 7-0. … Half Moon Bay stayed undefeated in Ocean Division play, beating Sequoia 6-1. … Oceana shut out Westmoor, 7-0. … Pinewood topped Sacred Heart Prep, 5-2.
