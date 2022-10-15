The Sacred Heart Prep Gators (7-0 WBAL Foothill Division, 19-4 overall) clinched no less than a co-championship in the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division with a 21-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 win Thursday over Castilleja (2-5, 13-9). Junior setter Isabelle Marco reeled off 16 kills and 20 assists, while adding six aces and two blocks. Mia Radeff scored 13 kills, and Tatum Baker had 11.

SHP’s last WBAL Foothill title came in 2012, a co-championship with Menlo School. The Gators won their last outright WBAL Foothill title in 2011.

