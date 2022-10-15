The Sacred Heart Prep Gators (7-0 WBAL Foothill Division, 19-4 overall) clinched no less than a co-championship in the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division with a 21-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 win Thursday over Castilleja (2-5, 13-9). Junior setter Isabelle Marco reeled off 16 kills and 20 assists, while adding six aces and two blocks. Mia Radeff scored 13 kills, and Tatum Baker had 11.
SHP’s last WBAL Foothill title came in 2012, a co-championship with Menlo School. The Gators won their last outright WBAL Foothill title in 2011.
Menlo 3, Mercy-Burlingame 2
Brooke Dombkowski notched a remarkable double-double with 32 kills and 13 digs to lead the Lady Knights (4-3 WBAL Foothill, 12-14 overall) to a 10-25, 25-19, 27-25, 23-25, 15-8 victory over Mercy-Burlingame at Serra. Menlo setter Lily Kautai recorded 67 assists along with 15 kills and two aces. With the win, Menlo moves into a second-place tie with Mercy (4-3, 17-8) and Notre Dame-Belmont in the WBAL Foothill standings.
Hillsdale 3, Terra Nova 0
Things have gotten really interesting in the PAL Bay Division, with Hillsdale, Aragon and Burlingame all deadlocked atop the league standings with three matches to play.
The Lady Knights (9-2 PAL Bay) took care of business, sweeping 25-20, 25-12, 25-12 past Terra Nova (1-10). Senior setter Rianna Liu piloted the Hillsdale offense with 18 assists, while Vivian Gilbert scored eight kills, and Ashley Driscoll had six kills and two aces.
Half Moon Bay 3, Carlmont 2
The Cougars (3-8 PAL Bay) took it to five sets for a 23-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18, 15-11 win at home over Carlmont (3-8). Mia Ethridge led Half Moon Bay with 17 kills, Jasmine Standez had 10, and Gabby Harrison scored nine kills and five blocks.
South City 3, Jefferson 1
The Warriors (2-9 PAL Ocean) earned their second league win of the season 2-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-15 over Jefferson (0-11). Ariella Dee Quazada fired eight service aces for South City, while Neveah Davidson totaled 12 kills.
Aragon (9-2 PAL Bay) swept 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 at home past Menlo-Atherton (5-6).
Burlingame (9-2 PAL Bay) swept 25-19, 25-22, 28-26 at Sequoia (5-6).
Capuchino (11-0 PAL Ocean) kept its first-place standing in the PAL Ocean Division with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-20 win at home over Woodside (5-6).
San Mateo (10-1 PAL Ocean) in second place stays one game back in the PAL Ocean Division with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-20 win at third-place El Camino (8-3).
Westmoor (5-6 PAL Ocean) won in four sets 25-20, 25-13, 20-25, 25-22 at Mills (3-8).
