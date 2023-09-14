When Burlingame quarterback Kendall Gorshen took the snap from center right around 4 p.m., it signal the beginning of a new era for high school girls’ sports — officially, state-sanctioned girls’ flag football.

Gorshen’s Burlingame squad faced off against Woodside in the first of three games at San Mateo High School. The second game featured Capuchino against Terra Nova and the nightcap was host San Mateo going against Mills. Two more games — Hillsdale versus Sequoia and Aragon and Carlmont — were played at Carlmont.

Flag football: Cap-Terra Nova

Capuchino’s Madison Chau, right, breaks up a pass intended for Terra Nova’s Shannon Hageman. Chau would later have one of the Mustangs’ four pick-6s in the second half of a 38-0 victory.
Mills flag football: Kalyssa Chu

Mills’ Kalyssa Chu had had 137 yards of total offense —70 yards rushing and 67 yards receiving — in the Vikings’ 26-12 win over San Mateo.
San Mateo flag football: Lily Bernard

San Mateo quarterback Lily Bernard throws a pass during the Bearcats’ 26-12 loss to Mills.

