Menlo-Atherton announced Monday evening that Lia Havili was hired as the school’s new girls’ volleyball coach, replacing Jairo Sierra, who had served as head coach from 2017 through 2019.
“M-A volleyball has a long tradition of success that we’re hoping to continue,” Havili said in a press release from the school.
“We’ve all very excited to get in the gym and get back to work.”
Havili is currently a physical education instructor at Chabot College in Hayward and is a former co-head coach of the Gladiators volleyball team as well as a former assistant at Sacred Heart Prep. Havili has also coached at the club level with Redwood City-based Encore and Castro Valley-based NorCal Top Gun.
A Texas native, Havili was a two-time winner of the district setter of the year honors during her three years of varsity experience at Haltom High School. She started her college career at Missouri State University-West Plains, a junior college power. She was her region’s player of the year and helped her team to the national championship game in 2009.
She transferred to Murray State University in Kentucky and in 2011 led the Racers in assists. After graduating Murray State, Havili earned a master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University in Irvine.
Havili takes over a Bears program that has established itself as a section and Northern California regional power. Since 2015, the Bears have won four Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division crowns, two Central Coast Section titles, two Northern California championship games, one Nor Cal title and an appearance in the 2015 and 2016 state championship games.
During that time, M-A is 57-13 in PAL play and 103-46 overall over the last five seasons.
“Her experience, philosophy and love of the game make her a perfect fir for the program and the girls will enjoy learning from her,” Paul Snow, M-A co-AD, said in the press release.
