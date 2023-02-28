Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
It may have seemed like a foregone conclusion senior girls’ wrestler Kiely Tabaldo was going to win a state championship, but you wouldn’t have known that from her emotional reaction as the final buzzer sounded on her four-year varsity career at Menlo-Atherton.
As Saturday’s 111-pound championship match concluded at the CIF State Wrestling Championships in Bakersfield — with Tabaldo winning a 3-0 decision over Paloma Valley’s Karissa Turnwall — the typically lowkey, down-to-earth senior reacted with a rare show of emotion, jumping into the arms of her coach, and older brother, Royal.
The show of emotion was fitting, as Tabaldo had her sights set on a state championship since stepping onto the M-A campus as a freshman. In running the table this season with a 35-0 record, she finally realized that dream.
“I cried,” Tabaldo said. “It was a lot. It felt like surreal almost. I went back into our warmup room, and I just sat there for like 30 minutes, because I didn’t know how to react.”
Not only did Tabaldo run the table this season, her dominant performance through five wins at the state tournament was nearly perfect as well. The senior totaled one pin, two major decisions, and two scoring decisions while only conceding four points throughout the three-day event. All four of those points were for stalling after she led 7-0 in an eventual 7-4 semifinal win over Walnut’s Deandra Meza.
“I decided this whole tournament I was just going to be a boring wrestler and I was just going to play it safe,” Tabaldo said.
Prior to her semifinal match, Tabaldo turned to her secret weapon — in-tournament napping. It’s a technique she’s darn near weaponized, as it helps not only rest her body, but also helps her stay lowkey, her preferred disposition while competing.
“Before my semis, I passed out in the warmup room,” Tabaldo said. “I just passed out for like an hour and a half. And I was like: ‘Oh no! I have to go wrestle! I’m going to be late!”
Tabaldo was obviously on time, and maintained the “boring,” “safe” strategy she devised to earn her spot atop the podium.
In the finals, Tabaldo said she could sense the advantage from the outset. While Turnwall was tentative in the early going, Tabaldo quickly committed to going on the attack. She opened with a leg shot and a two-point takedown. From there, she took her time, choosing bottom position to start the second period and using it to pad her lead with a one-point escape.
In the third and final period, Tabaldo wound down her decorated varsity career by taking the scenic tour.
“It was cool,” Tabaldo said. “I was like: I’ll just hang out for the last period.”
The victory turned into a celebration for the entire Tabaldo family. With Talbaldo’s brother Royal on staff as an assistant coach, her mother Wendy serves as M-A’s head coach. Her father Roy is the only one who isn’t involved in the program directly, but at the state tournament he was in attendance as a fan.
Tabaldo’s father often travels with her, even in the offseason. With her M-A varsity career now complete, the next big road trip of the 17-year-old grappler will be in April when she makes the transition to folkstyle wrestling for the World Team Trials in Washington state.
Roy was also there for Tabaldo’s Central Coast Section three-peat, as she dominated the girls’ 111s in the CCS Masters Tournament Feb. 18 — Roy’s birthday. Tabaldo said she felt bad they couldn’t celebrate her father’s birthday the way she would have liked. So, she dedicated her state championship to him.
Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109.
See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.