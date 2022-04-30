THURSDAY
Baseball
Carlmont 11, King’s Academy 3
Tripp Garrish homered and Tanner Van Why produced two doubles as the Scots (8-2 PAL Bay, 16-6-1 overall) rolled past the King’s Academy (3-7, 6-14-1) to maintain their first-place standing in the PAL Bay Division. Carlmont took a half-game lead with the win but Burlingame drew even Friday with a 7-0 victory over Sequoia. Garrish earned the win on the mound, working four innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and five strikeouts.
Half Moon Bay 14, Woodside 2
Will Moffitt produced a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Cougars (8-2 PAL Ocean, 13-9 overall) maintained outright control of first place in the PAL Ocean Division. HMB scored in every inning. Junior Trevor Coruccini added two hits and three RBIs. Ryan Harrington earned the win, working four innings while allowing two runs on seven hits. Junior reliever Devin Costa earned the regulation save, working three shutout innings to close it out. Woodside (3-7, 9-11) was paced by two hits apiece from Ryan Dodge and Braiden Boswell.
Menlo 6, San Mateo 5
The Knights (6-4 PASL Ocean, 10-9-1 overall) rallied for four runs in their final at-bat to take down San Mateo (5-3, 12-9) with a one-run victory. Eric Young opened the four-run bottom of the sixth with one of his three hits. Jake Bianchi, Matt Haven and Chase Hurwitz added two hits apiece for Menlo. Kevin Sanchez paced the Bearcats with two hits.
Mills 5, Harker 3
The Vikings (3-5 PAL Ocean, 8-11 overall) needed just one hit to take down Harker, benefitting from seven walks. Shaun Williams had the lone hit for Mills. The senior added an RBI and two runs scored. Harker (1-8, 3-15) got two hits and two RBIs from freshman Ryan Field.
Sacred Heart Prep 12, El Camino 2
John Adrian Dioli produced a five-hit day as the Gators (7-3 PAL Ocean, 10-12 overall) blew out El Camino (5-5, 9-12) at Colt Diamond. Dioli was a perfect 5-for-5 with a homer, a double and four RBIs. Tyler Wong added a home run, while Andrew Rocha and Mason Chetcuti had two hits apiece.
Softball
Sequoia 9, Woodside 0
Ainsley Waddell fired her second straight shutout, recording a four-hitter to give the Ravens (7-2 PAL Bay, 14-4 overall) their fifth straight win. The junior left-hander totaled seven strikeouts against three walks. She also led Sequoia at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. Emma Kinder paced the Wildcats (1-9, 6-13) with two hits.
Burlingame 9, San Mateo 5
The Panthers (1-8 PAL Bay, 6-12-1 overall) rallied for six runs in the fourth and kept adding on to take down San Mateo. Emily Geraghty was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs and a run scored. Sophomore Kasey Lyons added two RBIs and earned the win in the circle. Louisa Coughlin had two hits for the Bearcats (3-6, 6-10).
Capuchino 17, Carlmont 6
It was a closer game than the final score indicates. The Lady Mustangs (6-4 PAL Bay, 15-7 overall) rallied for 10 runs in the top of the seventh to thunder past the Scots. Nohemi Livingston homered twice and Alexis Centeno also went deep for Cap, while sophomore Jasmine Shapiro went 5 for 6 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Carlmont (5-4, 9-10) got homers from Jasleen Singh and Sarissa Block, while senior Gabby Lee produced four hits.
College baseball
CSM 6, West Valley 3
The Bulldogs did their best to earn an at-large bid to the California Community College postseason, taking down second-place West Valley on the final day of the regular season.
College of San Mateo scratched out single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings, two in the sixth and one more in the ninth. Max Farfan blasted a solo home run in the first inning, his fifth of the year. Farfan added a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
The Bulldogs finish in third place in the Coast Conference North. The first two teams in the conference standing are guaranteed playoff berths.
