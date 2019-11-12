Isaac Rotenberg, Sacred Heart Prep boys’ water polo. Opening play in the CCS Open Division playoffs Saturday with a 15-8 win over Soquel, the No. 1-seed Sacred Heart Prep Gators were paced by Rotenberg, who totaled three goals and three assists in the quarterfinal game. SHP now advances to Wednesday’s semifinal, hosting No. 4 St. Francis at 7 p.m.
Will Moffitt, Half Moon Bay football. With the Cougars finishing off their second undefeated regular season in three years, their sophomore quarterback was the show in a 39-7 win at Terra Nova in the rivalry Skull Game. With the Terra Nova defense keying on running back Tristan Hofmann, Moffitt optioned his way to 304 total yards and five touchdowns. The quick-on-his-feet QB rushed for 108 yards and three TDs, and added 196 passing yards with two TD throws.
Kaiya Brooks, Crystal Springs Uplands girls’ cross-country. With four different league championships held at the Crystal Springs Cross-Country Course last week, no girls’ runner recorded a better time than Brooks. The freshman phenom took gold in the West Bay Athletic League championships with a time of 17 minutes, 42 seconds. The other league champs were: Sequoia junior Yvonne Brien Miller (PAL, 18:21); Nueva senior Hanna Zarrinnegar (PSAL, 19:01.1); and Presentation senior Gianna Mendoza (WCAL, 17:44.3).
Nathan Iskander, Hillsdale football. The second leading rusher in the Central Coast Section heading into the final week of the regular season, according to MaxPreps.com, Iskander did not disappoint in Hillsdale’s 42-7 win over rival Aragon in the Battle of the Fleas. The senior running back enjoyed his sixth 200-plus-yards game of the season, and his fourth in a row, going for 208 yards on 18 carries and two TDs. The 5-7 “Rabbit” Iskander has now totaled 1,749 rushing yards on the season, and will get his shot and reaching the 2,000-yard plateau as the Fighting Knights open CCS Division IV playoffs Friday at home against Soquel.
Eliza Sharp, Burlingame volleyball. Sharp stepped in to her most significant playing time of the season Saturday in the CCS Division III championship match and set off the Panthers’ title celebration. The freshman middle blocker recorded the final point of the match, first getting rejected on a swing into the block, but then staying with the play to scrap up a return with a one-handed bump over the net that found the floor to finish off Burlingame’s 26-24, 27-25, 12-25, 27-25 win over Aptos.
Simon Talauati, Sequoia football. Sequoia’s workhorse has put together the best back-to-back performances of his varsity career. Two weeks ago in the Ravens’ win over Menlo School, Talauati went off for 213 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns, all career highs. Then last Friday in Sequoia’s 38-28 win over Carlmont, the senior team captain racked up 23 carries for 172 yards while matching his career high of three TDs.
Natalie Grover and Bella Shermis, Menlo-Atherton volleyball. The Bears advanced to the CCS Open Division semifinals before being knocked out by Mitty. But in the postseason opener, a four-set upset of Palo Alto, M-A dominated from the service line with 17 aces. Grover led the way with six aces, while Shermis added five while also leading the team on defense with 13 digs.
Tevita Moimoi, Sacred Heart Prep football. Moimoi saved one of his best showing of the year for the rivalry Valpo Bowl. The Gators rolled to a 49-14 win over rival Menlo with Moimoi shining on both sides of the ball, as usual. On defense, he totaled eight tackles from his middle linebacker spot. And on offense, he carries 16 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns.
Lydia Manu, Aragon volleyball. Back-to-back, baby! The Lady Dons captured the CCS Division II championship for the second straight year with a 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-9 win over Christopher-Gilroy. Manu was the spark from the left side that led Aragon to the promised land, totaling a team-high 16 kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.