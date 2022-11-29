Kaiya Brooks, Crystal Springs girls’ cross country. Crystal Springs enjoyed a historic day at the CIF state championships Saturday in Fresno. The Gryphons had never won a cross country state championship in individual or team competition, but brought home three from Woodward Park. Before the girls and boys each earned Division V team championships — becoming just the second Northern California program in any division to win both in the same year — Brooks fittingly became Crystal’s first state champion by claiming the girls’ individual title with a time of 17 minutes, 54.2 seconds.
Taulelei Matavao, Jefferson girls’ basketball. A senior wing, Matavao opened the season with a 16-point performance in the Grizzlies’ 59-42 loss to Saratoga. Matavao was 8-for-15 from the floor, including 3-for-4 from behind the 3-point line.
Angel Ramirez, South City boys’ soccer. The junior striker opened his scoring account with four goals in a season-opening 5-2 win over Mills.
Justin Pretre, Menlo School boys’ cross country. The Knights earned two second-place medals at the CIF state championships Saturday in Fresno, one individually and one as a team. Pretre, a Cal-bound senior racing in his final varsity meet, took second place in the boys’ Division V race in 15:24.6, finishing two places ahead of his younger brother Landon’s fourth-place run of 15:34.8. This fronted Menlo’s second-place finish in the team scoring, giving the West Bay Athletic League and the Central Coast Section a one-two finish for Division V boys, with Crystal Springs earning the boys’ team title.
Zaden Martin, Burlingame boys’ basketball. The senior filled the stat sheet in a season-opening 68-25 win over Marshall-SF. Martin finished with 13 points, two points shy of Kyle Haslam’s team-high 15 points. He also added six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Ben Eisner, Menlo-Atherton boys’ basketball. A senior, Eisner scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Bears to a season-opening 68-42 win over Jefferson.
Maya Pappas, Aragon girls’ basketball. The junior small forward posted a pair of double-doubles as the Dons opened the season with a 1-1 record. She had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a season-opening 59-42 loss to Lowell-SF. She returned with a 19-point, 13-rebound performance in a 61-35 win over Fremont-Sunnyvale.
Alan Vasquez, San Mateo boys’ soccer. The Bearcats opened the season with quite a comeback, rallying from two goals back to stun Mission-SF in a 3-2 victory. All of San Mateo’s goals came in the second half, with junior Antonio Grubba Smith getting the team on the board and senior Sameer Murthy scoring the equalizer. That set the stage for Vasquez’s heroics, as the sophomore scored with nine minutes remaining, bending a 30-yarder on the mark for the dramatic game-winner.
Ethan Chau, Pacific Bay Christian boys’ basketball. The junior opened the season in fine fashion in the Eagles’ season-opening 88-17 win over Luis Valdez Leadership Academy, scoring 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting.
Kate Baron, Sacred Heart Prep girls’ basketball. The freshman started her high school career with a 26-point effort in the Gators’ 49-32 season-opening win over Sequoia. Baron also had five rebounds, three assists and six steals.
Ben Lamm, Woodside boys’ basketball. The Wildcats overcame a rocky start in their season opener at Terra Nova. The Tigers jumped out to a 28-16 lead before Lamm led his team to a second-half comeback. The senior went on to record a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Woodside turned things around big time for a 68-51 victory.
Danny Niu, Serra football. The Padres used the ground game to rally for a 41-14 win over Mitty in the CCS Division I championship game. Serra rushed for 299 yards, with the 61 biggest ones supplied by Niu. With the game tied 7-7 in the third quarter, the junior — who had played exclusively on defense through the playoffs to that point — broke a 61-yard touchdown to propel the Padres into the lead, and on the march toward their third straight CCS Division I championship.
