Kaiya Brooks, Crystal Springs girls’ cross country. Crystal Springs enjoyed a historic day at the CIF state championships Saturday in Fresno. The Gryphons had never won a cross country state championship in individual or team competition, but brought home three from Woodward Park. Before the girls and boys each earned Division V team championships — becoming just the second Northern California program in any division to win both in the same year — Brooks fittingly became Crystal’s first state champion by claiming the girls’ individual title with a time of 17 minutes, 54.2 seconds.

Taulelei Matavao, Jefferson girls’ basketball. A senior wing, Matavao opened the season with a 16-point performance in the Grizzlies’ 59-42 loss to Saratoga. Matavao was 8-for-15 from the floor, including 3-for-4 from behind the 3-point line.

