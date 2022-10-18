Luke Iannuccilli, Crystal Springs football. The senior wide receiver had a huge game in the Gryphons' 48-26 win over Pinewood in the 8-man Pacific Coast League. Iannuccilli accounted for five touchdowns — four receiving and a fifth on a 74-yard kickoff return. He caught nine passes for 94 yards and scores of 9, 28, 11 and 12 yards.

Sophia Clinite and the Sequoia girls’ cross-country team. The Ravens were the only county squad to compete in the Bellarmine Terry Ward Invitational and turned in quite team effort. The Sequoia girls took third place in the five-kilometer race, this despite the team’s top finisher taking 15th place overall. That was Clinite, who recorded a time of 21 minutes, 51 seconds, qualifying for eighth place in the team element. A flock of Ravens finishing behind her: Natalie Gebhart, 16th (ninth in team element), 21:54.3; Mira Goodwin, 21st (14th), 22:28.7; Alice Tidwell, 24th (16th), 22:44; and Justin Leparmentier, 25th (17th), 22:44.1.

