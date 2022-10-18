Luke Iannuccilli, Crystal Springs football. The senior wide receiver had a huge game in the Gryphons' 48-26 win over Pinewood in the 8-man Pacific Coast League. Iannuccilli accounted for five touchdowns — four receiving and a fifth on a 74-yard kickoff return. He caught nine passes for 94 yards and scores of 9, 28, 11 and 12 yards.
Sophia Clinite and the Sequoia girls’ cross-country team. The Ravens were the only county squad to compete in the Bellarmine Terry Ward Invitational and turned in quite team effort. The Sequoia girls took third place in the five-kilometer race, this despite the team’s top finisher taking 15th place overall. That was Clinite, who recorded a time of 21 minutes, 51 seconds, qualifying for eighth place in the team element. A flock of Ravens finishing behind her: Natalie Gebhart, 16th (ninth in team element), 21:54.3; Mira Goodwin, 21st (14th), 22:28.7; Alice Tidwell, 24th (16th), 22:44; and Justin Leparmentier, 25th (17th), 22:44.1.
RJ Stephens, Sacred Heart Prep football. The senior defensive lineman helped lead the Gators to a 24-0 shutout of Burlingame last week. SHP had eight sacks against the Panthers — with Stephens notching four of them among his eight tackles.
Mattia Longo and Antonio Zamorano, Woodside football. The two defenders teamed up for the game-sealing play in a 34-27 win over Fremont-Sunnyvale. The Firebirds, down 28-27, were lining up for a game-winning field goal. Longo, a backup linebacker, blocked the kick and Zamorano scooped up the loose ball and went the other way for an 86-yard scoop-and-score to move the Wildcats to 5-0 in Lake Division play.
Sophie Rubinstein, Aragon volleyball. The Lady Dons made some moves last week, grabbing a share of the lead atop the PAL Bay Division standings. A five-set victory over Burlingame drew Aragon into a three-way tie for first with Burlingame and Hillsdale. And Rubinstein was the driving force, recording a double-double with 11 kills and 20 digs. And just for good measure, she followed it up with another double-double in a three-set sweep of M-A with 13 kills and 10 digs.
Daniel Feletoa, San Mateo football. The Bearcats’ 44-19 win Friday night over Carlmont was a showcase of power running. And Feletoa ultimately stole the show. It was no easy task, seeing as Carlmont senior John Hanna totaled 14 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown. Feletoa matched him though, and then some, and then some more, carrying 26 times for 189 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, as the first-place Bearcats ran their perfect PAL Ocean Division record to 3-0.
Hailey Kim, Menlo girls’ golf. Shooting consistently under par, Kim helped the Lady Knights to two wins last week. Her 1-under 36 at Sunnyvale Municipal Golf Course was enough to give Menlo one win, along with a loss, in a three-team round with Castilleja and Harker. Prior to that, she shot a 2-under 35 at Baylands Golf Links to claim medalist honors in Menlo’s win over Notre Dame-Belmont.
Isabelle Marco, Sacred Heart Prep volleyball. It’s scary to think where the Gators are going to be a year from now, seeing as the mostly junior team is already so darn good. And throughout the county, ain’t nobody been better than Marco this season. The junior setter has navigated SHP into rare waters. With Thursday’s win over Castilleja, the Gators clinched their first WBAL Foothill Division championship since 2012. Marco led the way with 16 kills and 20 assists. SHP’s previous win against rival Menlo saw her record a triple-double with 26 kills, 19 digs and 22 assists.
Ayva Mould, Terra Nova girls’ water polo. The Tigers are sitting pretty in first place in the PAL Ocean Division, one game ahead of second-place Half Moon Bay with two regular-season games to play. In Terra Nova’s most recent win, 10-7 over Sequoia, Mould netted have her team’s offense with five goals.
Ava Martin, Menlo-Atherton girls’ tennis. The Bears celebrated a landmark victory for their program last Friday, defeating crosstown rival Menlo in the quarterfinals of the Golden State Tennis Classic. With the six-match format the Bears’ strong singles players used the advantage to claim a 7-6 win in set scoring over the host Knights. Martin toughed out after tweaking her hamstring early in the second set. Battling it out with Menlo sophomore Andra Braicu, the M-A senior held on for a 6-0, 7-5 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.