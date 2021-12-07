Hailey Hoff, Capuchino girls’ basketball. The shooting guard got her senior season off to a memorable start. She opened the season with a 25-point performance in a 53-46 loss to Acalanes-Lafayette. Hoff followed that with a school-record 50 points in an 84-21 win over St. Joseph’s-Alameda and capped the week with 33 points in a 75-55 loss to Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Dylan Daniel and Alan Tanielu, Aragon football. Daniel, a junior quarterback, and Tanielu, a senior receiver finished the 2021 season with big games during the Dons’ 36-28 loss to Salesian in the Nor Cal 6-A championship game. Daniel completed 12 of 24 passes for a career-high 285 yards. Tanielu was his favorite receiver. He caught six passes for 154 yards, with touchdown catch-and-runs of 60 and 65 yards.
Elana Weisman, Burlingame girls’ basketball. The sophomore was unstoppable in three games last week — Santa Cruz, Leland and Branham. The 6-1 post averaged a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Panthers went 2-1, and earned all-tournament honors at the Sandi Stober Classic while scoring 20 points in each of Burlingame’s three games.
Jack Herrell, Sacred Heart Prep football. The senior quarterback has had an up-and-down season, enduring a midseason benching. But he regained the starting job and helped lead the Gators to the 5-A state championship game. In the Nor Cal championship game, a 20-0 SHP victory, Herrell completed 6 of 12 passes for 199 yards, including an 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Andrew Latu.
Madison Donati, Terra Nova girls’ soccer. The sophomore midfielder is picking up right where she left off after a standout performance as a freshman in the truncated 2020-21 season. Donati scored a goal in each of the Tigers’ three matches last week, running her season total to six. This on the heels of a Nov. 23 hot trick in Terra Nova’s season opener against Mills. She now owns three hat tricks in 11 career games.
Sierra Troy, Aragon girls’ soccer. The freshman isn’t wasting any time on making an impact on the varsity pitch. With the Lady Dons off to a 2-0 start, Troy has set the tone in both games. In last week’s season opener, a 4-1 win over Crystal Springs, Troy scored a goal in the third minute. She came back two days later and fueled Aragon’s 3-1 win over Capuchino by scoring a goal in the second minute.
Evelyn Su, San Mateo girls’ soccer. The sophomore carried the Bearcats to a 4-1 win over Terra Nova Saturday. After teammate Chloe Van Voohis scored the first goal of the day for San Mateo, Su scored the next three to record her first hat trick of the season.
Trey Knight, Westmoor boys’ basketball. The junior guard lit it up in the Rams’ season-opener 68-25 win over Pacific Bay Christian. Knight knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to scoring 23 points in his varsity debut. He went on to net a game-high 16 points Saturday in a 55-50 win over Mills.
Lucas Vogel, Menlo boys’ basketball. The Knights finished out a Friday night thriller, overcoming crosstown Menlo-Atherton for a 53-50 victory. Vogel was clutch from the stripe, knocking down 9 of 10 free throws en route to scoring a game-high 22 points to go with six rebounds and three steals.
Megan Grant, USA Softball U-18 Women’s National Team. A senior at Aragon, Grant enjoyed quite a vacation from school to travel to Barranquilla, Colombia to compete in the Junior Pan American Games with the USA Softball junior team. On the roster along with the other top high school players in the nation, Grant earned a gold medal as the USA stormed the tournament with a 6-0 record, recording six shutouts, including pitcher Valerie Cagle’s four-inning no-hitter against Mexico in lsat Thursday’s championship game. Grant took four at-bats in the tournament, going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.