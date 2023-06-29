Ian Dykes saw the writing on the wall during his freshman lacrosse season at Sacred Heart Prep. Dykes saw that by the time he was a junior, the Gators were to have graduated a bulk of their top scorers.
It was at that point Dykes, a midfielder, started training to be an attacking wing. But he wouldn’t just be switching positions. He would be switching hands. A natural right-handed player, he was looking to play on the left side of the offense.
Turns out, playing an unfamiliar position opposite his dominant hand wasn’t as difficult as he thought. Dykes, who recently wrapped up junior season, became the scoring threat he knew the team needed. He led the Gators with 111 points this season — 80 goals and 31 assists — earned the West Catholic Player of the Year award, helped lead his team to the Central Coast Section championship match and caps his season as the San Mateo Daily Journal’s Boys’ Lacrosse Player of the Year.
“My freshman year, I started developing a left hand. I knew I was going to be counted on offensively,” Dykes said. “Definitely kind of a weird season. Offensively, we had three starters (from 2022) graduate. In the preseason, I was feeling the pressure. I knew our offense was going to be a much different look.”
Dykes was already identified as an elite talent, and SHP head coach Chris Rotelli said both of them came to an agreement early on he would be transitioning from his comfortable role in the midfield to an off-hand attacker.
“He played left attack, but he’s a right-handed midfielder. He played out of position because it was a need,” Rotelli said of the Duke University commit. “The fact he went out there and was the No. 1 man [opposing] teams would try to stop and he still (almost had) 90 goals in an off-position with his off-hand was amazing.
“He’s committed to Duke for a reason. He’s as good as anyone in the country.”
The 6-3, 180-pound Dykes took to the position like he had been playing it his entire life. Unlike his normal midfield role, in which he would be all over the field, offensively and defensively, Dykes was focused mostly on the attack and it enabled him to impact the game directly by scoring.
“[Playing attack] is a different playing style. More offensive minded,” Dykes said. “Midfield, you’re covering a lot more ground. It was was definitely a lot easier for me. With all the focus on offense, there’s less running and you get to score more goals.”
And Dykes scored goals at a prolific rate.
“He really carried our offense most of the year and many times, put the team on his back,” Rotelli said. “We tried to have it more balanced (offensively), but there were games he had to do it (take over). We don’t go into a game saying, ‘This guy has to score goals.’ The best players rise to the occasion and he did that all year.
“Anywhere he is on the field, he’s one of the best guys out there.”
But the SHP offense did not come into the season firing on all cylinders. Not surprisingly, there were some early-season struggles having to replace a slew of future college players with someone out of position. That’s when Dykes defaulted to his midfield training and tried to get others involved early on.
“At the start of the year our offense, there was not a lot of ball movement. Just stagnant. I wasn’t looking at the numbers. Our offense was kind of struggling. I was more concerned about team cohesion,” Dykes said. “We left a lot on the table, offensively (this past season). We could have scored more goals, but it was a new group and I was proud of how we progressed.”
As good as Dkyes’ skill and talent are, Rotelli was even more impressed by Dykes’ toughness. He certainly has the frame to absorb punishment, but when you’re the No. 1 target of opposing defenses and given the physical nature of the game, the fact Dykes didn’t miss practices or games put him in an Ironman category.
“In this day and age, it’s uncommon not to miss a practice or game all year,” Rotelli said. “He never missed a practice, never missed a game and he was hammered on every single game.”
Dykes said there is a freshman lefty coming to the squad for next season and Rotelli has hinted that he may move Dykes back into his regular midfield role. But playing out of position simply made Dykes a better, all-around player.
“He’s become a better dodger, better shooter. His IQ has improved every year and he’s beginning to be a better passer, too. He’s always been a natural shooter and scorer. The next part of his game to go to the next level will be his ability to pass,” Rotelli said. “He’s become very, very skilled and very two-handed. His skills have really blossomed.”
Added Dykes: “My left hand got substantially better as the year went along. It added a dimension to my game and helped me progress as a lacrosse player. It definitely opens some options up.”
